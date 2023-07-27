This Epic New 367-Foot Superyacht Is Now Spain’s Largest

Freire is certainly no stranger to supersized superyachts, but the Spanish shipyard just delivered its biggest fleet member yet. The 367-footer also happens to be the largest yacht built in Spain to date. How’s that for bragging rights?

Christened Renaissance, the new flagship is actually the first superyacht Freire has completed in a decade. The behemoth, previously known as hull number 724, features exterior lines by the U.K.’s Bannenberg & Rowell and naval architecture by Norway’s Marin Teknikk AS. Forged from a mix of hardwearing steel and lightweight aluminum, the go-anywhere cruiser is ice-class-rated so no destinations are off-limits.

Seafarers will be traveling in comfort, too. Renaissance has a bonkers interior volume of 7,200 GT and six spacious decks. The generous interior was penned again by Bannenberg & Rowell and is outfitted with 19 cabins that can accommodate a total of 36 guests. There is also space for up to 44 crew.

The yard hasn’t released images of the interior or exterior of Renaissance, but snaps circulated back in March suggest the yacht has a swimming pool on the aft deck, a small Jacuzzi on what is likely the dedicated owner’s deck, and a helipad on the bow.

The launch of Renaissance marks the start of a new era for Freire. The shipyard previously launched the 363-foot Falkor Too and the 250-foot Naia superyacht in 2011. Naia, formerly Pegaso, is actually equipped with a particularly cool hydraulic helideck that extends and retracts. The newest design is upping the ante, though, at least in terms of size.

“We want to thank the more than 600 people who have worked on this project over the last years,” the shipyard said in a statement. “Both direct personnel from the shipyard, subcontractors, suppliers, financial entities, and the classification society involved in this incredible project.”

Renaissance will be available to charter this summer in the Mediterranean with Burgess.