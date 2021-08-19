This Sleek Electric Foiling Yacht Concept Soars Above the Water Like a Flying Boat

Forget flying cars. Centrostiledesign wants the world to get aboard flying boats.

The Italian studio, which is helmed by noted yacht designer Davide Cipriani, has just unveiled a futuristic foiling yacht concept with the soul of a Formula 1 race car and the agility of a jet.

The aptly named Future-E points toward the future of yachting in which sustainability is a central tenet. Forged from recycled carbon fiber, the lightweight foiling yacht has a sleek hull inspired by a supercar and the wings of a state-of-the-art aircraft that allow it to literally fly across the ocean.

Billed as a “zero-impact boat,” Future-E promises zero carbon emissions, zero noise and zero waves. The vessel is fitted with four retractable foils and two electric motors that together allow it to cut through waves with less drag and more speed than a traditional planing yacht. In turn, it also uses far less energy.

Not unlike an airplane on the runway, the boat’s wings extend out as it accelerates. At 16 knots, it enters full foiling mode and lifts up and out of the water for smooth, high-speed cruising. According to the studio, the yacht can reach more than 30 knots at full tilt. The foils can also be retracted if you wish to use Future-E like a “normal” boat.

The sleek vessel is also equipped with a kinematic system, similar to the suspension of F1 racer, that minimizes the impact of the waves to ensure a comfortable, stable ride. This includes electro-hydraulic actuators and a gyroscope, which help to manage each foil and reduce unwanted movement. The responsive wings and rudders, meanwhile, work to give the yacht ultra-nimble handling, according to the studio.

​​Inside, the space can accommodate three seafarers plus the pilot and sports a sizable dashboard with wraparound screens. Like a car, the yacht is available in a coupe or convertible version and has suicide doors for added panache.

Future-E is not the only foiling yacht on the horizon. There have been myriad concepts surfacing recently, and, just last year, the world’s first electric hydrofoil powerboat hit the seas in Sweden. There was even a foiling monohull that competed in the 2021 America’s Cup.

Perhaps the future of flying boats isn’t too far off.

Check out more photos below: