This Menacing New 230-Foot Superyacht Concept Comes With a Pair of Self-Driving Audi EVs

The word “futuristic” gets bandied about a lot when talking about superyacht concepts, but Kyron Design’s new creation is truly deserving of that descriptor. The expedition vessel looks like it’s come straight from the year 2040, and, apparently, has the seakeeping prowess to match.

The 230-footer, known as Nzuri, is the first superyacht concept to come from the nascent studio and was penned in partnership with Abbasli Design consultancy. The team conceived the explorer to travel to the most remote corners of the globe while providing guests with the latest and greatest luxe amenities. It even has space to store a couple of self-driving Audi EVs that haven’t actually come out yet.

The vessel’s exterior is defined by sharp, angular lines and sports a sleek steel hull with a partial fiberglass superstructure. Inside, Nzuri has spare, minimalist aesthetic that relies on premium woods and lots of marble.

Nzuri can sleep a total of 20 guests across 10 cabins, along with a complete crew. The piece de resistance is, of course, the owner’s suite, which includes its own dedicated deck and a bathroom with a walk-in shower, bathtub and sauna.

At the heart of the yacht is a circular lounge that offers ocean views and open, minimalist décor. This multipurpose space can act as a seating area by day or a dining room by night depending on your entertaining needs.

If you’d prefer to chill al fresco, the main deck features a fully stocked bar and oodles of space. In fact, this area is large enough to store the two Audi AI:Trail quattro EVs, which, we can only assume, would come with the vessel. Unveiled by the marque in 2019, this concept is billed as an off-roader for the future and is both electric and autonomous. It’s not available for the public just yet, but perhaps it will be by the time Nzuri hits the water.

Elsewhere, the vessel offers an oversized swimming pool that doubles as a “touch and go” helipad to store your requisite chopper and a sun deck that features a jacuzzi and panoramic views. To the aft, there’s a generous beach club that comes complete with a second bar, day beds and retractable decks. Nzuri also features a garage with the capacity to hold two tenders and six jet skis, if you don’t have enough fun with the Audis.

In terms of performance, Nzuri has an estimated maximum speed of 22 knots and a range of 4,000 nautical miles. This would allow her to traverse everywhere, from the polar regions to the Galapagos Islands. She also features a fully equipped exploration equipment room.

