This New 44-Foot Cruiser Delivers the Luxury of a Superyacht in a Compact Package

Based in Poland, Galeon Yachts is known for boats that employ an extremely creative use of onboard space. One of its latest offerings, the 440 Fly, which made its American debut at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show, is not as crazy as some of Galeon’s other jigsaw-puzzle motoryachts, but it’s still in line with that general ethos.

The three-stateroom 44-footer looks and acts more like an express yacht than a flybridge, reaching 30 knots with twin 480-horsepower Volvo Penta engines. But on closer inspection, it’s every bit a flybridge and then some, thanks to the almost-hidden but generously sized bridge deck, and fold-out sides at the transom that expand the boat’s width and general footprint.

The flybridge, almost hidden in the profile, adds big space and social possibilities to the exterior. Courtesy MarineMax

The most instant, eye-grabbing feature are its lines, penned by longtime Galeon collaborator Tony Castro Design Studio. Castro used windows in this design to masterful effect. An unbroken piece of hullside glazing that resembles a tanto sword spans nearly the entirety of this boat’s 45-foot, 8-inch length, serving to elongate the profile for the viewer.

That’s critical on a boat this size. With its flybridge, it runs the risk of looking boxy. Castro also used glass to fully surround the flybridge. The choice of a see-through material, as opposed to more common fiberglass or carbon fiber, helps the boat’s appearance to remain low profile as the windscreen all but disappears to the eye at a distance.

Foldout gunwales on both sides of the boat create an extra-wide platform at the stern. Courtesy MarineMax

The vessel’s main deck is typical of Galeon for its creativity. The port and starboard-side gunwales both drop down electrically to form wide terraces, making for an enormous al-fresco entertainment space in the after section of the boat, particularly when paired with a hydraulic swim platform that delivers easy access to a grill and wetbar in the transom.

One cool feature about those terraces is that when they are folded out, the hull windows become the floor. At night you can flip on the fish-attracting underwater lights and take in a real show as seemingly every swimming thing in the vicinity draws near.

The design team also made sure luxe was well represented in the main suite. Courtesy MarineMax

The 440’s flybridge is accessed via a sturdy staircase leading up from the salon. A large C-shaped dining settee with a flip-up table is to starboard, with other seating areas forward and to port.

The high windscreen here will provide good protection from gusts when under way, while a bimini screens unwanted sunshine. Castro used every inch he could glean from the bridge, effectively turning it into a new deck for large gatherings, rather than a nook for a small group.

An exceptional view from the main salon. Courtesy MarineMax

Inside, the boat has a generous salon with galley, which take full advantage of the natural light from the windows, with three staterooms in the deck below.

The full-beam master amidships has lots of storage and good headroom, making it a weekend sanctuary for a cruising couple, and with the two other staterooms, a large family or group of friends, will be comfortable. A terrycloth headboard piece over the master bed with a diamond-shaped design running through it is a nice detail, speaking to Galeon’s way of adding luxury wherever it can across the interior.

The Gdansk builder never slacks on interesting elements, and while the 440 is still tame compared to other Galeon models, it has enough panache to knock many competitors out of the water.