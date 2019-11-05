The Best Vessels at This Year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

Forget about the no-sock boat shoes. To tramp around the six miles of floating docks, the miles of aisles in the exhibition tents, plus the acres of on-land exhibits at this year’s spectacular Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, you needed serious hiking shoes. How else could you make sure you took-in the seven separate locations, kicked the fenders on all 1,500-plus boats, and mooched through the wares of more than 1,200 exhibitors? After three long days of taking-in the full FLIBS experience, here are some of our highlights from the world’s biggest, and best, in-water boat show.