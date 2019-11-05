Quantcast
// RR One

The Best Vessels at This Year’s Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show

FLIBS marked its 60th birthday with its most action-packed show ever. We bring you some of the highlights.

Lürssen Madsummer Jeff Brown

Forget about the no-sock boat shoes. To tramp around the six miles of floating docks, the miles of aisles in the exhibition tents, plus the acres of on-land exhibits at this year’s spectacular Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, you needed serious hiking shoes. How else could you make sure you took-in the seven separate locations, kicked the fenders on all 1,500-plus boats, and mooched through the wares of more than 1,200 exhibitors? After three long days of taking-in the full FLIBS experience, here are some of our highlights from the world’s biggest, and best, in-water boat show.

More Marine

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad