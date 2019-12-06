Quantcast
Here’s Every Painstaking Step That Goes Into Building a Palumbo Superyacht

From yacht mold to launch at the yard’s waterside Ancona facility.

In the low-key region of Ancona, Italy, Palumbo Superyachts is quietly creating a fleet of user-friendly yachts, primed for those who enjoy playing in the water as much as they love floating atop it.

Tidy, multistory Italian houses with geraniums in the windows line the road, and just beyond a tranquil meadow is the Extra Yachts facility. Palumbo Superyachts has absorbed some impressive brands in recent years, such as Mondomarine and ISA, and infused them with cash and creativity, but last year the company launched its Extra Yachts division to counter the perceived seriousness of big vessels with a dose of playfulness.

This year the brand debuted new models like the 86 Fast, Extra 93 and Extra 130. On the 86 Fast, a pass-through window links the galley and the aft deck, to aid in sending snacks out to the kids (and drinks to the adults) lounging on the giant, C-shaped sofa. The swim platform’s transformer can be used as a diving board or gangway—or even gangplank, for those playing pirate—while the toy garage has a built-in crane for putting in or hauling up the Jet Ski. And the 86 Fast earns its name, with the ability to crank up to 31 knots. Each boat in the line follows a similar behind-the-scenes process, from yacht mold to launch at the yard’s waterside Ancona facility.

