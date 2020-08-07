Quantcast
Dream Machines 2020
From mind-boggling yachts and jets to the greatest supercars in history, a showcase of the most elite machines on land, water and air.

From Solar-Powered Catamarans to Modern Sailing Vessels: The 12 Most Innovative Yachts on the High Seas

These yachts are shaping the future of luxury boating.

Trimaran Adastra 140-foot custom superyacht Photo: Courtesy Jochen Manz/Orion Shuttleworth

Yachts that make you look twice. That’s what our round-up of future-forward superyachts on the water today make us do. From aft decks dedicated to the ultimate helipad to silent hybrid cruisers, and even optical illusion design, it’s a rubbernecker’s paradise of top notch amenities and visionary thinking all rolled up into one dynamic yacht package. Whether you’re a salty sailor at heart or keen on speed machines, here we identify eight innovative vessels that will make you want to hop aboard without a second thought.

 

