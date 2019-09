The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show kicks off on October 30. The world’s largest in-water event, with more than 1,500 exhibits, will have a new Superyacht Village this year, featuring, among others, Excellence, the 262-foot queen of the show. Beyond this stunning new vessel by Abeking & Rasmussen, several yachts will present themselves to the American market for the first time. Here are three A-listers to look for.