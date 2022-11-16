This New 180-Foot Superyacht Concept Brings an NYC Penthouse to the High Seas

It’s not uncommon for modern superyacht interiors to resemble luxury condos, but this concept takes that notion to a whole new level.

Penned by Italian designers Andrea Sala and Francesco Ferrari, the new 180-footer goes by the name of Geneseas and features a sprawling upper deck inspired by the layout of a New York City penthouse. This feat was only achieved with some very inventive engineering.

The design duo decided to place the wheelhouse at the tip of the bow in between the upper and main deck. This rather unconventional position freed up space on the upper deck for a lavish open-plan “penthouse” with a lounge, a dining area, a day head and an outdoor cinema. This isn’t the only appealing aspect of Geneseas, either.

The penthouse-like upper deck. Andrea Sala & Francesco Ferrari

The vessel’s steel exterior, which was spearheaded by Ferrari, pairs simple lines with a sharp bow to create a contemporary feel. With a nearly 30-foot beam, the yacht offers a generous volume of 500 GT and no less than five decks. As you might expect, the sizable 180-footer offers plenty of space for alfresco entertaining. The 1,980-square-foot sun deck is fitted with lounges, a dining area, a bar and a Jacuzzi, while the main deck sports a beach club and gym.

The interior was brought to life by Sala and mirrors the modern exterior. The chic decor echoes the midcentury design of apartments in the Big Apple, with dark wood ceilings, contrasting white walls and plush furnishings. Geneseas can sleep up 12 seafarers across a primary suite with a private terrace, two VIPs and three guest cabins. The main deck is equipped with a captain’s cabin, while the lower deck is home to five crew cabins, a crew mess, a lounge and a laundry.

To top it off, Geneseas has a sustainable twist. The superyacht is covered with just over 1,300 square feet of monocrystalline photovoltaic panels that can generate up to 22kW of solar energy to power the hotel load. The designers have not shared any other details regarding propulsion at this stage, but a hybrid setup would be in line with the eco-friendly ethos.

Now show us an NYC penthouse that can do all that.

Click here to see all the photos of Geneseas.