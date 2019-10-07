This $110 Million Superyacht Concept Looks Like an Iceberg and Uses a Giant Kite to Sail

Yachts often look like they’re moving at glacial speeds, but now there’s a superyacht that takes that comparison to whole new level. Meet the Fata Morgana, the extraordinary $110-million, 230-foot vessel designed to evoke the Arctic landscape in a bid to raise awareness about climate change—specifically, the newly melted waters of the North Pole on which it will soon sail.

Fata Morgana—which literally means “mirage” in Italian—is the brainchild of Monaco-based designer and artist George Lucian, who is renowned for his series of radical vessels, including the eye-catching sailing yacht Project Origami and the airship carrier slash superyacht concept Dare to Dream. Inspired by the icy tundra, the concept has a bow that resembles a cluster of snow-covered rocks and a stern which sports a large glass iceberg-shaped structure.

The vessel, which is currently still only a concept, is designed to be ultra-low emission and will be fitted with a gigantic kite to help propel the vessel and save fuel. It boasts a sturdy ice-classed hull to help her tackle the arctic waters and she has a lofty 7,000 nautical mile range. The Morgana will also feature high-tech sensors capable of monitoring the temperature of the water and transmitting the information to relevant international organizations.

Onboard, there’s accommodation for a total of 12 guests and 18 crew members—including a pilot, scuba instructor and security staff. Seafarers can enjoy the outdoor swimming pool—we’re assuming it’s heated (naturally, of course)—and an observatory with unparalleled views of the skies. There’s also a helipad should guests need transport to and from the Arctic.

Lucian envisions that Fata Morgana will offer support to those tackling climate change—in both a practical and symbolic sense. “I wanted to design a yacht which would almost camouflage itself in the Arctic environment,” the designer writes on his website. “Furthermore, an iceberg lookalike yacht, when seen, would remind the people of the climate change issue, and melting of the real icebergs and ice caps.”

Once complete, Fata Morgana will be chartered in the newly melted Northwest passage of the Arctic Circle, which was previously too dangerous due to the (now-melted) icebergs.

Check out more pictures of the superyacht below: