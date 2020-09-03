This New 148-Foot Superyacht Concept Wants to Bring the Italian Riviera Right to Your Sundeck

What if you could bottle all the magic of the Amalfi Coast into a superyacht? That’s exactly what renowned Italian designer Gian Paolo Nari aims to do with his breathtaking new 148-footer.

Lovesong, which is just a concept at this stage, was designed in partnership with UK builder Brythonic Yachts and features engineering by Kobus Naval Design. The tri-deck vessel sports a steel hull and aluminum superstructure but can also be finished in full aluminum if desired.

Lovesong offers flowing lines and a sleek silhouette that give her an understated elegance. Onboard, she comes complete with sun loungers, beach umbrellas and a handful of inviting ways to take a dip without having to actually leave the yacht.

At just under 500GT, Lovesong has a flowing interior layout and can sleep up to 10 seafarers across a full-beam owner’s suite, two VIP suites and two twin cabins. There are also four separate crew cabins. The main salon and sky lounge are fitted with oversized windows and doors to give an epic panorama of the ocean.

In true Italian fashion, Lovesong is best-enjoyed al fresco. She features a fold-out beach club aft where you can enjoy a customary Aperol Spritz, along with an expansive swimming pool above on the main deck and a jacuzzi on the foredeck. The vessel’s impressive sundeck is furnished with a bar, plush sofas, a dining table and yet another jacuzzi. This area also features a helipad that can be converted into another space for summertime soirées in between jaunts to the city.

Of course, Lovesong can hold a range of toys and tenders. She’s equipped with two generous garages: one at the stern that can hold a 23-foot tender, and one forward which can fit a 15-foot tender, along with two jet skis.

The vessel’s power would come in the form of twin 1,200 hp engines that would deliver enough grunt to give Lovesong a top speed of 17 knots and a cruise speed of 12 knots.

“I tried to include everything you could ever want on board,” Nari told Robb Report. “The luxury features, like the three jacuzzies, the beach club and the helipad, make Lovesong feel like a much bigger yacht.”

Indeed, this is one love song we expect to be a big hit.

Check out more photos of the superyacht below: