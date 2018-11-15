A Gift for the Seas: Build a Bespoke Superyacht

For those who enjoy exclusive access to remote destinations, often the only way to travel is by water—and the best way to do that is on board your very own custom-built superyacht. Of course, with something that has a price tag in the neighborhood of $40 million, you need to select a trusted shipyard with heritage and insight to ensure a smooth build process and a boat that serves your every need.

Dutch yard Heesen Yachts is a master of variety, building precision-engineered vessels that are pretty much handcrafted from bow to stern. To get started, you’ll fly to Heesen’s headquarters in Oss, the Netherlands, and meet with your personal representative who will guide you through the build process. You’ll home in on style, speed, length, and volume with your chosen naval architect and exterior designer.

Performance is critical, so you’ll have the option to opt for a sporty, fast displacement hull or the comfort and stability of full displacement—whichever you prefer. Super-light aluminum or ice-breaking steel? Costly but thrusty twin diesel engines or the eco-friendly experience of a silent hybrid cruise?

Regularly meet with your chosen interior designer to discuss textures, ambience, and lifestyle. Visit the shipyard throughout the project to see the exciting developments first-hand. Enjoy fine-dining experiences at Michelin-starred restaurant Cordial while finalizing the finer details, such as upper-deck starlit cinema screenings, state-of-the-art audio, and how big is too big for a sundeck Jacuzzi.

Heesen remains one of the few shipyards to build its yacht interiors entirely in-house. If you chose a hull form based on Project Electra, the second yacht in Heesen’s 50-meter (164-foot) 5000 class featuring a Fast Displacement Hull Form and innovative hybrid solution, you could take delivery of your customized superyacht as early as April 2020, just in time to start an early summer season.

Expect a custom yacht to cost around $40 million, based on Project Electra. Contact Heesen Yachts via Mark Cavendish at MCavendish@heesenyachts.com.