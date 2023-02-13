This Massive 705-Foot Research Gigayacht Concept Can Almost Circle the Globe on One Tank of Gas

Steve Kozloff wants to help you make a difference on the high seas.

The California-based designer has just unveiled a new gigayacht concept that allows seafarers to oversee various philanthropic endeavors while living in the lap of luxury. The 705-footer, known as G-Quest, has been designed to further advance oceanographic research and deliver humanitarian aid. Of course, it’s outfitted for fun, too.

G-Quest pairs a sturdy displacement hull with an innovative electric propulsion system for clean and efficient cruising. Kozloff envisions the explorer will run off futuristic fuels like hydrogen or biodiesel and will use battery technologies that are at the bleeding edge. The onboard steam turbine, for instance, will be connected to a generator that charges the batteries to provide power to the azimuth thrusters.

The beach club. Steve Kozloff Design

The designer says the yacht could have a range of more than 20,000 nautical miles. Naturally, it will be fitted with high-tech navigation and communication equipment and a crow’s nest with total vision. It will also come equipped with top-tier security systems and even armored windows.

The seaplane hangar. Steve Kozloff Design

Onboard, G-Quest will feature a medical laboratory with MRI and X-ray facilities, an ophthalmology department and a dentist suite. It will also offer more than 20 hospital beds and an operating room. Think of it as a floating Cedars-Sinai.

The bow bar. Steve Kozloff Design

For the researchers, there is a fully equipped oceanographic laboratory and an impressive fleet of exploration vessels, including two Cessna seaplanes, six of Candela’s electric foiling tenders, one electric landing craft, a U-Worx submarine and three of Taiga’s electric Orca Jet Skis. To top it off, there is a 6,500-square-foot aircraft hangar for two Sikorsky S-92 helicopters, a garage for two SUVs and a dive center with a decompression chamber.

The aircraft hangar. Steve Kozloff Design

The behemoth can accommodate a total of 26 guests and 150 crew. The upper three decks are reserved for the owner and their guests, while the rest is earmarked for doctors, scientists, researchers and the like. The owner’s suite is situated in the bow and offers 3,000 square feet of space, panoramic views and a giant private pool. Also in the bow is a large solarium with a lavish salon and dining room.

The G-Quest in the Arctic. Steve Kozloff Design

Outside, meanwhile, there is a beach club with a full bar and a shaded lounge area aft with a pool. The flybridge sports another pool, along with a spa, a lounge and a half basketball court.

Kozloff says the estimated cost of the yacht is $1 billion to $1.2 billion. It’s impact on the world, however, could well be priceless.