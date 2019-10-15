Quantcast
// RR One

This New Explorer Superyacht Concept Has a Display Room for Your Ferrari

The 262-foot vessels attempts to combine a highly functional explorer with a super luxurious white boat.

Gil Schmid Design’s 80 Meter Hybrid Explorer Superyacht concept Gil Schmid Design

The pursuit of adventure doesn’t have to come at the cost of style and comfort. That is the guiding principle behind Gil Schmid Design’s new yacht idea, a futuristic hybrid vessel able to go anywhere—but so well-appointed there’s room for a supercar on board.

The New York firm’s latest concept is a 262-foot (80 meters) explorer superyacht that has global range and is tough enough to meet Ice Class specifications. Designed in conjunction with Tim Dempers Studio, the ship attempts to combine a highly functional explorer with a super luxurious white boat.

Related

As stylish as the vessel may be—it features a two-tone, industrial silver-and-pearlescent white paint scheme—it is more than up to the task of sailing through the harshest waters. The boat features a steel Ice Class hull, with an aluminum superstructure, most of which is coated by mirror-glazed finish so that it can blend into its surroundings. Superyacht Times reports that it will be powered by a diesel-electric propulsion system, allowing it to reach areas only accessible to the most eco-friendly of vessels as well.

Of course, the ship is as well-suited for rest and relaxation as it is for adventure. The interior features seven cabins, including a full-beam private owner’s suite with an outdoor deck, and can accommodate 14 guests, with a crew of up to 25. The suites are complemented by a number of adaptable entertainment and relaxation spaces, including a library, bar and cigar area. The highlight of these is the fully enclosed tender garage which can be converted into a three-level party space.

Gil Schmid Design’s 80 Meter Hybrid Explorer Superyacht concept

Gil Schmid Design’s 80 Meter Hybrid Explorer Superyacht concept  Gil Schmid Design

Outside, there is a helipad with room for a gym (including a basketball court), spa, beauty facilities and, according to the renderings, a parking space. Additionally, there are lounging areas front and aft, as well as an outdoor jacuzzi. The vessel also features a fully integrated A-frame crane that can be used to launch the many tender toys. The boat’s tender garage has room for a 39-ft limousine tender, two Triton submarines, four Jet Skis and more.

While the superyacht is a concept, it’s also one that’s expected to become a reality sooner than later. In a press release, Gil Schmid Design said the boat will be built by Dörries Yachts in Germany. Check out more images of the concept below:

Gil Schmid Design’s 80 Meter Hybrid Explorer Superyacht concept

Gil Schmid Design

Gil Schmid Design’s 80 Meter Hybrid Explorer Superyacht concept

Gil Schmid Design

Gil Schmid Design’s 80 Meter Hybrid Explorer Superyacht concept

Gil Schmid Design

Gil Schmid Design’s 80 Meter Hybrid Explorer Superyacht concept

Gil Schmid Design

Gil Schmid Design’s 80 Meter Hybrid Explorer Superyacht concept

Gil Schmid Design

Gil Schmid Design’s 80 Meter Hybrid Explorer Superyacht concept

Gil Schmid Design

Gil Schmid Design’s 80 Meter Hybrid Explorer Superyacht concept

Gil Schmid Design

More Marine

Featured Videos

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Style ... Get the Luxury ...

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 73% off  the cover price

Give the Gift of Luxury

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad