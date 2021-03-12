This Sleek 230-Foot Ice-Class Explorer Comes With an Equally Stylish Supply Ship

Gill Schmid Design has exercised some serious twingenuity with its latest marine concept. The New York-based firm has unveiled a new ice-class explorer, with a support vessel that’s likely to turn as many heads as her mothership.

The dynamic duo, fittingly dubbed Twins, was penned in partnership with noted German builder Dörries Yachts. Featuring the same technical platform, both vessels pair go-anywhere capabilities with ample luxury and precision engineering.

While the Twins are by no means identical, they share the same design language. Both span 230 feet (70 meters) and sport sleek silhouettes with sharp, clean lines. Each vessel also features an ice-class steel hull with aluminum superstructure and diesel-electric propulsion.

Where they differ, however, is function. The mothership is designed for fun and relaxation. As such, she is replete with gobsmacking amenities and luxe accommodation. The supply sidekick, meanwhile, is dedicated to the crew and operations.

The main vessel’s generous layout comprises a total of six guest suites—two at the waterline, four on the bridge deck—along with a showstopping owner’s suite that comes complete with a private deck and outdoor jacuzzi.

Elsewhere, the vessel features a formal dining room, a show kitchen with a chef’s table, a cinema, a piano bar and after dinner lounge. There’s also a supersized gym that is equipped with a spa, sauna, massage area and steam room.

Outdoors, seafarers will have access to extensive lounge areas, a pool with sunbeds and a well-stocked bar, a beach club, plus a ton of alfresco dining spots. There’s even an open-air sushi bar where one can enjoy sake and sashimi come sundown.

The support vessel, meanwhile, comes equipped with all the necessary gear and facilities to service its twin. It can sleep 23 crew and features its own gym. It has its own ocean farm with fish tanks and hydroponics to enable the ultimate farm-to-table dining experience for those aboard the mothership, as well as additional food and wine stores.

The vessel is jampacked with toys, too. It can store a 33-foot limousine tender, 36-foot Damen Interceptor, a Triton submarine, a 23-foot RIB, six jet skis, two cars, along with a few scooters, motorbikes and quad bikes. If that’s not enough, it even features a dive center for budding explorers. Guests will also come and go via the support vessel: The helicopter lands and is then stowed away, while the guests are chauffeured on tenders to the mothership.

Interestingly, the two vessels may actually be quicker and more cost-effective to build than one 460-foot megayacht. This is due to the fact that engineering and construction can be duplicated and repeated on Twins. Perhaps two really is better than one.

Check out more photos of the dynamic sea duo below: