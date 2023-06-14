Superyacht Soaker? This 240-Foot Concept Has Two Pools That Sit Right Over Each Other

From an explorer with a display room for your Ferrari to a hybrid with an open-air cinema, Gill Schmid Design’s yachts are always stacked with bonkers amenities. The New York studio’s latest concept is no exception.

Christened Escapade, the 240-footer is geared toward alfresco living and features not one but three swimming pools. In typical Gill Schmid fashion, the layout is quite unlike anything we’ve previously seen and aims to connect seafarers with their surroundings.

“Being on board is all about the experience of living on the water and experiencing nature in a whole new different way,” the studio said in a statement.

Escapade has an infinity pool at either end. Gill Schmid Design

Starting at the stern, the two-story beach club sports several places for soaking. The bottom level features a striking reflective pool that is flanked by “sand beaches” and sunbeds. It’s also home to a swim platform and fold-out terraces that provide direct access to the sea. A grand outdoor staircase leads to the main deck where a glass-bottom infinity pool ensures epic views of all below and a pool lounge offers up prime spots for chilling.

At the opposite end, the foredeck is outfitted with a full-beam infinity pool, a fire pit with sunken seating, a few lounges and sun pads, and a couple of cabanas.

The two-deck beach club. Gill Schmid Design

The interior is seamlessly connected to the exterior so that you never feel too far away from water or fresh air. Four guest suites are located on the lower deck and offer direct access to the beach club, while two sit on the main deck directly next to the pool and lounge. The full-beam owner’s suite also sits on the main deck and comes with a living space, dual bathrooms, and walk-ins.

Elsewhere, the bridge deck sports a formal dining room, a cigar lounge, and a gallery. The sun deck, meanwhile, is equipped with a gym, sauna, steam room, massage room, hairdressers, and beauty area, as well as large outdoor lounges where you can relax after your workout.

Ready for an escapade? Gill Schmid Design says Escapade could be built by Dӧrries Yachts for a “unique owner.”

Click here to see all the photos of Escapade.