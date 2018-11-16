Delight Any Ocean Lover by Chartering a Yacht

Shopping for someone who is happiest while at sea? Perhaps they seek a hair-raising aquatic adventure, or maybe they’re just intent on discovering hidden coves with sandy shores—either way, a superyacht charter provides exploration like no other. And when that charter is spent cruising the Caribbean (or just visiting your favorite island) on board the 249-foot Oceanco Wheels, nothing is left wanting. The yacht may be brand new to charter, but Wheels is simply no stranger to travel. An impressively large aquarium filled with fish collected from trips around the world greets you in the main saloon, and sets the tone for a tropical experience.

Kick back under the bronzing sky on the sprawling sundeck. Jump in the Jacuzzi while underway or have an alfresco massage on the 360-degree observation area on the top deck with the dedicated masseuse—your choice. Once the captain drops anchor, dive headfirst into crystal clear waters, and immerse yourself in exotic marine life. Take advantage of the onboard dive center, master the paddleboard, and get expert tips on kiteboarding from the enthusiastic deck crew. The armada of toys will keep water lovers entertained all day long.

Indulge in nonstop gastronomic delights throughout the day perfected by your personal chef. Have a post-lunch workout in the air-conditioned gym with panoramic views of palm-tree-clad islands. Come the afternoon, take the limousine tender to shore for some Caribbean culture, bountiful produce, and island-life experience before heading back on board for a little downtime. This can include yoga on the aft deck or hunkering down for a film in the spacious yet cozy eight-seat theater.

As the sun sinks into the horizon, and the stewardess hands you your umpteenth cocktail, head to the main saloon for a good old boogie with disco lights, a smoke machine, and a surround-sound system so mind-blowing it will give you a Saturday night fever. Then fall into bed in one of the most impressive split-level master suites ever seen on board a yacht, and indulge in a refreshing sleep that readies you for another day in paradise.

Wheels may be chartered for approximately $656,200 per week. Contact Fraser Yachts for more information.