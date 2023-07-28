This Glitzy 105-Foot Superyacht Has Two Massive Sun Pads Where You Can Work on Your Tan

Claremont may not be one of the newest superyachts on the water, but it must be one of the most ostentatious.

The custom-built 105-footer, formerly known as JR, sports a glitzy black-and-gold exterior that is not for the faint of heart. The head turner is hoping to land a new owner with an asking price of $3.5 million (€3.2 million). Brave seafarers need only apply.

Claremont was originally delivered by VBG Superyachts (now CBK Superyachts) back in 2009. It is actually the fourth-largest yacht in the Turkish yard’s fleet. Although the vessel has spent 14 years on the high seas, it was treated to an extensive refit in 2015 that put it in good stead for the subsequent years.

The stylish salon. Bluewater

Claremont’s interior is as equally unique as her exterior, with custom furniture and fixtures. The decor is decidedly modern with mirrored finishes, high-gloss paneling, and mood lighting. The living quarters center around a light, airy salon with full-height windows and a formal dining room with an eight-seat table and a high-tech entertainment system. Claremont is also equipped with a spacious owner’s suite, a VIP, and two doubles that can collectively sleep up to eight guests. Each stateroom has its own en suite and entertainment system, but the owner’s suite is distinguished by an impressive collection of contemporary art.

Stepping outside, the spacious art terrace sports lounge seating and a raised table for alfresco dining. Twin stairs lead to a large swim platform that provides direct access to the sea and a place to launch water toys. At the opposite end, the foredeck is adorned with a giant sun pad for catching rays. There is another similar-sized pad on the flybridge next to a covered seating area.

The flybridge sun pad. Bluewater

Claremont can perform on the waves, too. Her planing hull ensures impressive speeds and efficiency, while her twin 1,550 hp MTU engines deliver the grunt. She can comfortably cruise at 20 knots or hit 27 knots at full tilt. She also has a draft of just over four feet which allows her to easily navigate shallow waters.

If you’re not quite ready to buy Claremont, the yacht is also available for charter for around $68,000 (€62,000) per week. Contact Tom Barnes at Bluewater for more information.

Click here to see all the photos of Claremont.