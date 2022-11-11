Boat of the Week: This Sleek, Geometric 197-Foot Superyacht Comes With Its Own DJ Booth

Built for a serial yacht owner who is a huge Beatles fan, the first Amels Limited Edition 60—Come Together—shines on the water, thanks to a geometrically shaped exterior, metallic hull and unusual design quirks requested by an owner who, as Lennon’s lyrics suggest, “just do what he please.”

The 197-footer was delivered last spring with the intent to pursue global adventures. The owner’s intention was to use the yacht as a platform for surfing, diving and exploring the world. His ambitions are matched by a layout that facilitates guest entertainment and comfort, including replacing the ship’s office with an extra day head for his guests.

The gold hull and vertical bow make it instantly recognizable. Courtesy Amels Yachts

“I love how the Amels 60 focuses on looks and functionality,” Captain Dan Khedun told Robb Report during a tour of the yacht at Monaco Yacht Show. “So many yachts I’ve been on do one or the other, but the Limited Editions sacrifice some of the volume for a streamlined exterior, which I think is a good decision.”

At 830 gross tonnes, the boat retains more than enough space to pack in explorer features. The forward touch-and-go helipad was an owner request, as featured on all his previous yachts. Landing space is tight and requires the sun deck railings to be folded down and the hot tub drained. “We haven’t used the helideck yet, but you’d land with the tail overhanging the front,” says Khedun.

Come Together‘s main-deck salon. Courtesy Amels Yachts

The owner has also ensured that, when on board, the yachting experience is maximized with a crew of 14 that includes a personal trainer, yoga instructor, videographer and even a DJ for late-night parties. In the bridge deck salon, an acoustic guitar sits in a cradle suggesting late-night jamming to a medley of Beatles tunes. A large beach club is where the water-sports action happens.

On the 88-foot-long sun deck, a teppanyaki grill, bar, hot tub and drop-down cinema screen bring on the showbiz lifestyle. Guests move around the open-plan layout with ease. When the wind picks up, sliding doors pull together on one side to create a partially enclosed area sheltered under the hardtop.

Somehow the patterned design of the stairwell works well with a Beatles song. Courtesy Amels Yachts

Inside, the custom interior created by British studio Winch Design brings a relaxed “home at the beach” theme with a subtle masculine edge. Gold stitching on the leather handrails, brass inlays and appliqué walls nod to the refined details throughout.

“We added layers of surface interest to materials, such as stones and timbers, to create unique and tactile finishes,” said Jim Dixon, Director of Yachts & Aviation at Winch Design. It includes the use of “angel hair” stone flooring in the bathrooms and a complex wood sculpture that sits center stage in the stairwell.

Multiple textures were used to make “tactile finishes.” Courtesy Amels Yachts

“The wooden structure designed by Winch took about a year to make,” said Khedun. “It was built piece by piece, five or six levels at a time. Every measure took a very long time.”

The master suite gets top billing, with a 75-square-ft. folding balcony for lapping up the views, wildlife and even enjoying massages by the water’s edge. A desk and lounge area are paired with en suite bathrooms and walk-in wardrobes.

The owner’s suite, with the foldout balcony. Courtesy Amels Yachts

The bridge offers plenty of guest seating and is a favorite spot with the owner when the yacht’s under way. “It’s really peaceful with a great line of sight,” said Khedun. “I was a bit worried in the shipyard as I thought the bow might be too high, but it’s not at all, largely because there’s no flare, so you know where the end of the boat is.” The vertical bow is designed to cut through waves easily and proved itself during the yacht’s maiden voyage from Damen’s shipyard in Holland to the Mediterranean.

Come Together is equipped with Damen’s hybrid propulsion technology, which makes the yacht more efficient on its global adventures. With several successful charters already completed last summer, the yacht is now headed to the Caribbean for the winter season before embarking for the South Pacific, Australasia, Indian Ocean and Central America for summer 2023. Check out photos of Come Together here.