Watch: This Sleek New 289-Foot Superyacht Just Launched Off the Coast of Greece

Golden Yachts has a gleaming new fleet member on the high seas.

The European firm, which was founded in the late ‘90s, just launched a new superyacht from its shipyard in Greece. The 289-footer, which has been dubbed Project X, aims to blend British architecture with Italian elegance and European savoir-faire. The sleek exterior was penned by Ken Freivokh Design in the UK, while the interior was conceived by Massari Design of Italy. Construction, meanwhile, was carried out at the Golden Yachts facility in Athens.

The combination of cultures appears to have worked in Project X’s favor, too. The nearly 3,000 GT interior is centered around an exquisite atrium that connects three of the five decks. The luxe living space, which can be navigated via a number of glass elevators, has been outfitted with some 150 different materials, including leather, marble and timber.

Project X can sleep up to 14 guests across seven staterooms, a VIP and an owner’s suite. Elsewhere, seafarers will have the run of a spacious gym on the sundeck, a beach club to the aft, a large glass-enclosed swimming pool and a spa with a Turkish Hammam and Finnish Sauna. There’s also a giant 18-seat marble dining table on the upper deck for alfresco entertaining.

As for grunt, twin Caterpillar engines give Project X a top speed of 17.5 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles when traveling at a cruising speed of 14 knots. The superyacht also sports a helipad forward to accommodate a chopper and a garage for all the other toys.

Golden Yachts has launched a number of luxury yachts in recent years. Most notably, the 312-foot O’Pari in 2020 and the 270-foot O’Ptasia in 2018. The yard has also carried out a number of meticulous refits. Perhaps you could say Golden Yachts has the Midas touch.