This 105-Foot Custom Catamaran Has a Striking Pool Sitting Between Its Two Hulls

Multihulls generally have more space above and below deck than comparable monohulls. Granocean has put that extra room to good use with its new flagship, too.

Christened Azure III, the 105-footer will be the Australian outfit’s largest custom power catamaran to date and will be outfitted with a laundry list of luxury amenities to keep seafarers entertained on the waves.

The newcomer, which is currently under construction in Granocean’s Chinese facility on the Pearl River Delta, was commissioned by a return client with a penchant for global cruising. As such, the go-anywhere vessel delivers in terms of both power and seakeeping.

The foredeck. Granocean

Indeed, Azure III will be equipped with a pair of Caterpillar engines that promise a cruising speed of 11 knots and a top speed of 17. The yard did not share details regarding her range.

The aft. Granocean

Led by Eric So, the in-house design team penned both the exterior and interior. The exterior is characterized by sleek lines, high-profile twin hulls, and an all-white, monochromatic colorway, while the light and airy interior is distinguished by expansive windows and contemporary furnishings.

The salon. Granocean

With a 39-foot beam, the vessel features a generous main salon and adjoining dining and relaxation areas. As for accommodation, the yacht sports a vast owner’s suite with an office, lounge, and outdoor deck, as well as two VIP suites, and three staterooms. All up, she can sleep 12 guests overnight. There are also crew cabins located in the hulls.

The owner’s suite. Granocean

Speaking of hulls, there are garages toward the aft of each hull that can hold a variety of toys and tenders. There is also a striking swimming pool on the foredeck that sits transversely between the two hulls. Other highlights include a cinema and a fully equipped gym.

The aft deck. Granocean

The best part? Granocean has two other yachts in the pipeline: a 79-footer and another 105-footer. This particular model, which is known as the Granocean X-32M, has a base price of $8.5 million if you’re interested.