The Sleek Interior of This 72-Foot Catamaran Is More Design-Forward Than Your Luxe Condo

Granocean’s newest catamaran is designed to make other ocean goers green with envy.

Based on the Australian yard’s W-72 model, the 72-foot multihull has been customized for an experienced European owner and is a shining example of elegant, minimalist design. It also features a distinctive mint-green composite exterior that is sure to spur said jealousy.

Featuring naval architecture by Howard Apollonio and engineering by Gurit, the W-72 is characterized by a large beam of 33 feet and extra wide hulls. As a result, it is one of the most spacious power cats in its class, according to the folks at Granocean.

The salon. Granocean

The W-72 offers a good amount of grunt, too. The vessel is equipped with Cummins QSB engines that can churn out 425 hp for a top speed of 30 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots. The cat is also fitted with a 20.5 kW Kholer generator, a high-tech navigation system, and powerful air-conditioning.

Of course, the W-72’s biggest selling point is the fact that it can be tailored to each owner’s tastes and proclivities. The yard says this particular vessel offers the beauty and comfort of a superyacht yet is a fraction of the size. Penned by noted design studio Vripack, the resort-like interior showcases a carefully curated palette of grays, whites, and greens, along with an array of natural woods, stones, and marbles.

The flybridge. Granocean

As for accommodation, the cat can comfortably sleep 10 guests in five generous cabins, plus two crew. There is ample space for alfresco entertaining, too, with lounges and sun pads on the foredeck, flybridge, and aft deck.

“Following our success in North America with multiple vessels ordered and few delivered, we are now excited to enter the European market with a stunning custom W-72,” the yard told Robb Report via e-mail.

Construction on the mint-green multihull started on Monday and is expected to be completed next year. We should see the cat cruising the high seas sometime in 2024, then.

Click here to see all the photos of the W-72.