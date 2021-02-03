This Gorgeous 394-Foot Gigayacht Concept Has a Two-Level Ballroom With Panoramic Views

Gresham has a rep for turning out groundbreaking gigayachts, and its newest 394-footer is no exception. The concept, which goes by the name of Emir, has more in common with a 5-star resort than a vessel on the high seas.

Emir sports a sleek, all-white exterior with sinuous lines and a dramatic bow, though it’s the luxurious interior that truly sets her apart. The UK studio has doubled down on both grandeur and elegance to create living quarters that seafarers will rival anything you’ll find on land.

The centerpiece is a sprawling double-height main saloon that the studio fittingly describes as a ballroom. It features luxe furnishings, high ceilings, a curved staircase and a walk-around balcony with two levels of floor-to-ceiling windows that promise panoramic views. Think of it as the ballroom from the Titanic reimagined for the 21st century.

As you might expect, the owner’s quarters are as equally lavish. In addition to a full-beam master suite, there’s a dedicated owner’s saloon that boasts its own dining area, games table and fully stocked bar, along with a separate owner’s deck that comes complete with a jacuzzi and ocean views.

Emir offers no less than five decks, along with two certified helipads that can be used for day-time jaunts or to chauffeur guests. Not to be forgotten, the aft deck features a cantilevered swimming pool that flows from the main deck to a lower deck below. Here, one can enjoy the beach club with swim platform, the wellness center with gym or the cinema.

Gresham has previously penned a futuristic 328-footer with an interior straight out of a sci-fi flick and an ice-class explorer with one of the largest exteriors of any expedition yacht. The studio also recently partnered with OceanX to turn a former offshore survey ship into a 285-foot explorer. Coincidently, the vessel, which was christened OceanXplorer, features an onboard movie studio designed by Titanic director James Cameron. Perhaps Gresham’s gigayachts have ties to the 883-foot passenger liner in more ways than one.

Check out more photos of the concept below: