The GT50 Is a Turnkey Yacht for Effortless Cruising

Not everyone wants to be a sailor. Some folks do—and there’s nothing wrong with geeking out over the details of operating a boat. But sometimes owning a yacht is just about the experience of being on the water, full stop. For that kind of yachter, the Palm Beach GT50 (the first in the GT Series from Palm Beach Motor Yachts) promises to be a sleek, easy-to-operate cruiser designed to help owners spend more time on the water. “We designed the systems and built the yacht to be turnkey,” says Mark Richards, the founder and CEO of Palm Beach Motor Yachts. “We want you to step onboard, turn on the engines, and go out and enjoy the water. That’s what yachting is all about.”

Two versions (the Express and the Open) are currently in the works, and both will show off modern finishes and large outdoor spaces. The helm deck will accommodate a large group of guests for alfresco dining or sunbathing, and L-shaped settees in the cockpit will flank a transom door that leads to the swim platform. (The Express model will be outfitted with a sunroof that slides away to provide an open-air experience.)

Belowdecks will be a master stateroom forward, a queen-size berth aft, and a big galley. Choose from wengé, teak, or ash wood throughout.

The GT Series will incorporate a unique hull design (made from vinyl-ester cored e-glass and complemented by a fully infused, 100 percent carbon-fiber deck and superstructure) that enables the yachts to slice through the water instead of wasting energy by maneuvering on top of it. Initial sea trials met the company’s projection of a top speed of 42 knots and a cruising speed of 35 knots. At 35 knots, the fuel consumption was only 40 gallons per hour, and at 25 knots the fuel consumption was 24 gallons per hour, making the GT50 one of the most efficient cruisers on the market today.

The first Palm Beach GT50 Express will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, which takes place October 31 to November 4. And the GT50 Open will be unveiled at boot Düsseldorf in January 2019. Production for the GT60 model is currently underway, with a debut planned for September 2019.