Heesen Adds a New 164-Foot Custom Aluminum Superyacht to Its Fleet

Much like a good pair of book-ends, Heesen’s latest superyacht is a true objet d’art.

The striking 164-footer, which was launched earlier this month, has now been fully revealed by the Dutch builder and is without a doubt one for collectors. Indeed, the vessel, christened Book Ends, was reportedly sold last September under her original name Project Sapphire to avid seafarers Bob and Amy Book. The couple has owned more than 17 yachts with that exact moniker, including a Heesen 153-footer and a Westport 112-footer.

Heesen’s latest fleet member features a sleek exterior penned in partnership with Omega Architects. Headed up by Frank Laupman, the Dutch studio has worked with the yard on a number of yachts over recent years. Most notably, a 180-footer called Moskito and a 198-footer known as Lusine. The newcomer’s naval architecture, meanwhile, comes courtesy of the ever-popular Dutch studio Van Oossanen and the in-house team.

For the unversed, Heesen’s custom aluminum superyachts are known for their efficiency and performance. Book Ends appears to be no exception. Part of Heesen’s fast cruising series, the vessel sports a low-drag hull design with a reduced transom depth. Heesen told Robb Report this refined shape results in efficiency gains of around 12 percent.

What’s more, the yard says the vessel is the first of its kind below 500 GT to comply with the latest emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO). In fact, her two MTU 16V 4000 M65L engines are fitted with Catalytic Reduction (SCR) units to reduce emissions. In terms of speed, Book Ends can reach 23 knots at full tilt.

Book Ends looks to be a stunner, too. She offers oodles of outdoor deck space, with a raised lounge on the main deck aft, a dining area on the upper deck and another lounge on the foredeck. To top it off, the sundeck offers a Jacuzzi, bar and dining table. She can reportedly accommodate up to 12 guests across five staterooms, along with nine crew in five cabins.

The superyacht has successfully completed sea trials and will now undergo interior outfitting before her delivery. Now that’s what we call a happy ending.