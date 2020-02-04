‘Project Elektra,’ Heesen’s New 163-Foot Hybrid Superyacht, Is Worthy of a Greek Chorus

Why have one hybrid superyacht when you can have two?

In 2017, Heesen launched the world’s first fast-​displacement-hull-form motor yacht with hybrid propulsion, and now it’s at it again. The Dutch shipyard has just unveiled its second hybrid yacht in the 5000 aluminum FDHF class.

Project Electra—the successor to motor yacht Home—is a sleek, contemporary cruiser that spans a lofty 163 feet. With a distinctive profile penned by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, Electra boasts a striking aluminum hull and superstructure, a near-vertical bow, a long waterline, sharp lines and extensive glass paneling, all of which conspire to give the vessel a decidedly futuristic feel.

The generous layout is geared toward outdoor living. From the spacious sundeck with requisite jacuzzi and swim platform to the outdoor dining area on the bridge deck aft, every inch of the yacht has been designed to ensure guests get a good dose of Vitamin D while sailing the high seas.

Electra’s contemporary interior is the handiwork of Italian designer Cristiano Gatto, and it exudes an understated luxury. Floor-to-ceiling windows deliver tons of natural light, while cleverly designed low cabinetry ensures the ocean views remain unobstructed. The organic curves of the custom furniture offers a pleasing contrast to the dark oak flooring and pale color palette. Elsewhere, the vessel’s grand staircase serves as the interior’s centerpiece and also offers a welcome touch of of pizzaz.

The yacht can sleep up to 12 guests across six staterooms, each with their own private en-suite. The master suite is located on the main deck and features a full-beam bedroom, an office and an oversized marble bathroom. The remaining guest rooms reside on the lower deck—there’s a full-beam VIP, two twins and two doubles—and have direct access to the fully equipped gym and sauna.

Just like her elder sister, Electra is fitted with an eco-friendly hybrid propulsion system which ensures she’s both quiet and fuel-efficient. And with four different sailing modes, the vessel suits any kind of situation: Hybrid mode allows the yacht to travel up to 9 knots using two water-cooled electric motors while emitting just 46 decibels (that’s the equivalent of soft rain). Economic mode offers frugal fuel consumption and delivers speeds of up to 12 knots with the main engines on and generators off. The Traditional cruising mode can reach up to 15 knots with the diesel engines driving the propellers and the generators suppling the yacht’s electrical demand. And, finally, Boost mode—our favorite—delivers a top speed of 16.3 as the generator-powered shaft motors work alongside the main engines to give an extra kick of power to the gearbox.

After completing the commissioning of her systems, Project Electra will undergo intensive sea trials in the North Sea and is due for delivery in April 2020.

Check out more pics of Project Electra below: