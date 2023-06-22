Heesen’s New 220-Footer Is Its Biggest Steel Superyacht Yet

The largest steel superyacht that Heesen has ever built just hit the water.

Aptly named Sparta, the custom behemoth spans 220 feet from tip to tail and has been described as a “formidable addition” to the Dutch yard’s ever-growing fleet. Indeed, Sparta has a full 23 feet on previous title holder Lusine.

Penned inside and out by the legendary Winch Design, Sparta sports a prominent reverse bow, a sleek steel hull, and a classic “Snow White” livery with metallic red and gray accents.

The superyacht leaving the Dutch yard. Ruben Griffioen

The vessel’s generous 1,200 GT interior is as equally stylish. Each deck follows a different theme—water, earth, or air—and can be accessed by an elegant staircase or glass elevator. The living quarters are focused on family and togetherness yet the open-plan layout ensures a sense of spaciousness. The interior also showcases exquisite cabinetwork by the yard itself. (Heesen is one of the few shipyards in the world to have its own cabinet-making company.)

The spa. Heesen

The lower deck is home to a 700-square-foot, Japanese-inspired wellness area with an elliptical whirlpool, a steam room, a sauna, a gym, and a beauty area. As you may have guessed, this deck is an ode to water.

Upstairs, the main deck centers around an earth-themed salon with a striking oak coffee table and a dining area with chairs that have been upholstered in real palm leaves. Four guest suites are also located on this deck. A movable partition separates the forward suites to create a full-beam VIP or a large playroom for younger family members if so desired.

The infinity pool. Heesen

The private upper deck is dedicated to two separate owner’s suites. The decor reflects the lightness of air with soft fabrics, sky blues, mother-of-pearl inlays, and a patterned Tai Ping carpet.

Outside, the main deck aft features an open-air beach terrace, an inviting 21-foot infinity pool, and a swim platform that offers direct access to the water. The foredeck is outfitted with another lounge, while the flybridge has its own Jacuzzi. All exterior decks are dotted with furniture designed by Winch and built by Siebensee and Leerdam.

To top it off, Sparta comes with a custom limo tender. This mini version of the mothership is stored behind the gullwing doors of the forward garage with the rest of the water toys.

Sparta will shortly head to the North Sea for intensive sea trials. Let’s see if she’s as powerful as she is pretty, then.