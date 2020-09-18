Heesen’s Newest 180-Foot Superyacht Has a Vast Interior Bigger Than a High-End Condo

They say it’s what’s on the inside that counts, and that’s certainly true of Heesen’s newly launched vessel. The 180-footer, known as Project Pollux, recently hit the water at the shipyard’s Oss facility, but all eyes were on her breathtaking interior.

The superyacht is the second in the class to sport a new layout that maximizes her vast interior volume of 760GT. Heesen enlisted Bannenberg & Rowell to fit-out the space in a “style that combines bold solutions with a casual appeal.” The London-based studio, which has previously worked with Heesen on several superyachts, including the award-winning Illusion and Odyssea, appears to have nailed the brief once again.

Project Pollux has sophisticated interiors with strong character and wide appeal. Replete with dark eucalyptus and pale sycamore joinery, as well as chevron parquetry flooring, the vessel resembles a high-end New York loft. She can sleep up to 12 guests across six sizable cabins. The luxurious owner’s suite, which is located on the main deck, spans just shy of 900 square feet and offers his and hers bathrooms with a shower and bathtub. The remaining guest cabins are spread across the bridge and lower decks, with two twins and two doubles on the lower deck and a VIP cabin on the bridge. Elsewhere, seafarers can relax in the picturesque sky lounge or the elegant main saloon with bar.

Outdoors, there’s a generous 1,000-square-foot sundeck that comes equipped with an al fresco dining area, a fully stocked bar and a supersize hot tub. The beach club and wellness area sit aft nice and close to the water, while a haul of tenders and toys are stored on the foredeck for easy access.

The superyacht is no less impressive from the outside. With exteriors penned by Omega Architects, she features a slippery, steel fast-displacement hull that will see her cut through the seas with ease. Fitted with two MTU Tier III compliant diesel engines, the vessel will have a top speed of 15.5 knots and a remarkable range of 4,500 nautical miles when traveling at the cruising speed of 13 knots.

“This outstanding performance makes Project Pollux one of the most efficient yachts in her class,” Heesen said in a press release.

Project Pollux will undergo intensive sea trials in the North Sea during the first few weeks of October, and if all goes well, she’ll be ready to take on her first ocean adventures.

Check out more photos of Project Pollux below: