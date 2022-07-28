This Menacing New 180-Foot Superyacht Was Designed to Look Like a Shark

Heesen just proved its clients can come up with some seriously sharp ideas.

The Dutch yard launched a new 180-foot steel superyacht this week that features a number of shark-inspired touches dreamt up by the creative owners. Reliance, formerly known as Project Gemini, is part of Heseen’s 55-meter class and follows recently launched vessels Solemates and Pollux.

Designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, the exterior is sleek and muscular just like a great white. The hull has been finished in a “shark gray” hue at the owners’ request. There is also a distinctive “shark tooth” in the overhang of the white superstructure (it’s that pointy triangle amidship.) Heesen says this signature design feature “embellishes the profile” and will ensure Reliance is recognizable from afar.

The interior, which was spearheaded by Luca Dini Design and Architecture, was also tailored to the clients’ exacting tastes. Located on the main deck, the full-beam owner’s suite offers 900 square feet of space and comes fitted with a large opening window personally selected by the seafarers. The owners customized the bathroom, too, with a freestanding black bathtub and a large rainfall shower.

Elsewhere, there is a VIP cabin on the bridge deck, along with two doubles and two twins on the lower deck. The main salon, meanwhiles, features a lavish lounge and a dining area with a 12-seat table.

WATCH

Outside, the transom door has been fitted with giant windows (again, the clients’ decision) to allow natural light into the beach club in the stern. The sundeck sports a Jacuzzi, sun pads and a bar, while the bridge deck has an aft terrace for alfresco dining. The main deck terrace below is designed for pre-dinner cocktails.

Powered by twin MTU 8V 4000 M63 diesel engines, the yacht boasts a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles at 13 knots and can reach 15.5 knots at full tilt.

Reliance is due for delivery in fall 2022 and will join the exclusive charter fleet of Arcon Yachts.

Click here to see all the photos of Heesen’s Reliance superyacht.