This New 180-Foot Superyacht Will Chill You Out With an Outdoor Wellness Center

Heesen’s 180-foot Project Gemini, expected to be completed in the fall of 2022, is a collaboration with Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, who designed the exterior lines, and Luca Dini Design and Architecture, for the interior. Gemini follows two recently launched Heesen “twin half-brothers,” Solemates and Pollux, also in Heesen’s 55-meter class.

“Project Gemini represents the only opportunity to acquire a Dutch pedigree steel yacht in the 55-meter size,” says Mark Cavendish, chief commercial officer at Heesen.

The six-stateroom yacht has more than 4,300 square feet of social accommodations for owners and guests. The Dini design team, working with Heesen for the first time, went for a Zen-calm vibe, using warm, full-glossed Tay wood and natural stone as the baseline materials, along with leather wall panels and doors, and fabric-lined ceilings. The main salon has a pair of bronze-mirrored ceiling panels that reflect the light subtly around the room, with a lounge area and oversized sofas in the center. The dining area has a table for 12.

The designers carried the same calming feeling throughout 900-sq.-ft., full-beam owner’s apartment, with floor-to-ceiling windows, and his-and-hers wardrobes that lead to the master bathroom. The centerpiece in this space is a freestanding black bathrub with a recessed light fixture on the ceiling that mirrors its shape. On the other side of the room is a large shower with a rain-shower feature.

Two twin and two double suites are on the lower deck, while the VIP cabin is located on the bridge deck.

The other internal social areas include a fitness-focused beach club in the stern and upper skylounge. On the exterior is a 1,200-sq. ft. sundeck with Jacuzzi and sunpads, a central bar and overall dining table. The bridge deck has an aft terrace for al fresco dining, while the main deck terrace below is designed for pre-dinner cocktails.

Powered by twin MTU 8V 4000 M63 diesel engines, the yacht is expected to have a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles at 13 knots. It reaches a top end of 15.5 knots. Heesen said the yacht’s hull and superstructure will be joined together next March.

Check out some other images, from the custom black bathtub to the full-beam master suite to multi-tiered social areas on the stern.