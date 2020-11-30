Quantcast
RR One

This New 180-Foot Superyacht Will Chill You Out With an Outdoor Wellness Center

Heesen's Project Gemini makes excellent use of the interior spaces, maximizing natural light and creating unusual features like the secluded health center in the beach club.

Heesen's Project Gemini includes unusual features for a yacht its size like a custom bathtub and full wellness center Courtesy Heesen Yachts

Heesen’s 180-foot Project Gemini, expected to be completed in the fall of 2022, is a collaboration with Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, who designed the exterior lines, and Luca Dini Design and Architecture, for the interior. Gemini follows two recently launched Heesen “twin half-brothers,” Solemates and Pollux, also in Heesen’s 55-meter class.

Related Stories

“Project Gemini represents the only opportunity to acquire a Dutch pedigree steel yacht in the 55-meter size,” says Mark Cavendish, chief commercial officer at Heesen.

The six-stateroom yacht has more than 4,300 square feet of social accommodations for owners and guests. The Dini design team, working with Heesen for the first time, went for a Zen-calm vibe, using warm, full-glossed Tay wood and natural stone as the baseline materials, along with leather wall panels and doors, and fabric-lined ceilings. The main salon has a pair of bronze-mirrored ceiling panels that reflect the light subtly around the room, with a lounge area and oversized sofas in the center. The dining area has a table for 12.

Heesen's Project Gemini includes unusual features for a yacht its size like a custom bathtub and full wellness center

The main salon employs the soft colors used on the rest of the yacht, with a clouded mirror on the ceiling to maximize natural light.  Courtesy Heesen Yachts

The designers carried the same calming feeling throughout 900-sq.-ft., full-beam owner’s apartment, with floor-to-ceiling windows, and his-and-hers wardrobes that lead to the master bathroom. The centerpiece in this space is a freestanding black bathrub with a recessed light fixture on the ceiling that mirrors its shape. On the other side of the room is a large shower with a rain-shower feature.

Two twin and two double suites are on the lower deck, while the VIP cabin is located on the bridge deck.

The other internal social areas include a fitness-focused beach club in the stern and upper skylounge. On the exterior is a 1,200-sq. ft. sundeck with Jacuzzi and sunpads, a central bar and overall dining table. The bridge deck has an aft terrace for al fresco dining, while the main deck terrace below is designed for pre-dinner cocktails.

Heesen's Project Gemini includes unusual features for a yacht its size like a custom bathtub and full wellness center

The wellness area in the beach club serves as a calming hideaway, with direct access to the water.  Courtesy Heesen Yachts

Powered by twin MTU 8V 4000 M63 diesel engines, the yacht is expected to have a transatlantic range of 4,500 nautical miles at 13 knots. It reaches a top end of 15.5 knots. Heesen said the yacht’s hull and superstructure will be joined together next March.

Check out some other images, from the custom black bathtub to the full-beam master suite to multi-tiered social areas on the stern.

Heesen Gemini Superyacht will be the largest Dutch-pedigreed yacht built in Steel

Courtesy Heesen Yachts

Heesen Gemini Superyacht will be the largest Dutch-pedigreed yacht built in Steel

Heesen Yachts

Heesen Gemini Superyacht will be the largest Dutch-pedigreed yacht built in Steel

Courtesy Heesen Yachts

Heesen Gemini Superyacht will be the largest Dutch-pedigreed yacht built in Steel

Courtesy Heesen Yachts

Heesen Gemini Superyacht will be the largest Dutch-pedigreed yacht built in steel

Courtesy Heesen Yachts

Heesen Gemini Superyacht will be the largest Dutch-pedigreed yacht built in Steel

Courtesy Heesen Yachts

Heesen Gemini Superyacht will be the largest Dutch-pedigreed yacht built in Steel

Courtesy Heesen Yachts

Related Stories

Read More On:

More Marine

Latest Galleries in Marine

More From Our Brands

Subscription

magazine cover

Get the Best With Robb Report

The best of everything is waiting for you!
Subscribe to Robb Report today
and enjoy Free digital access.

Save up to 70% off  the cover price. Plus, get a free tote bag!

2 for 1 gift offer. Ends soon!

Exclusive Membership

Visit RR1.com

Discover RR1

RR1 is the private membership club that brings the pages of Robb Report to life.

Visit RR1.com
ad