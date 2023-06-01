This New 164-Foot Superyacht Has a Sun Deck Better Than Your Favorite Beach Club

Heesen’s newest fleet member is a real gem.

Christened Project Jade, the stylish superyacht is replete with green features inspired by its namesake gemstone. The newcomer is the third vessel in Heesen’s 164-foot fast-cruising class and follows in the footsteps of 2022’s Book Ends and 2021’s Aquamarine. She might just make her predecessors green with envy, too.

Jade’s sleek and sporty exterior was penned by the folks at Omega Architects. Forged entirely from lightweight aluminum, the yacht features a low-drag, semi-displacement hull that increases efficiency and a reduced transom depth that enables cruising shallow waters.

The sundeck. Heesen

Heesen says Jade is also powered by “green ocean engines” designed to reduce carbon output. In fact, the Dutch yard says this fast-cruising class is the first of its kind below 500 GT to comply with the latest emission standards set by the International Maritime Organization (IMO Tier 111). Jade can reach a top speed of 23 knots and cover up to 3,100 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 11 knots.

With a beam of nearly 30 feet, Jade offers plenty of space on board. Starting up top, the sun deck sports a large whirlpool flanked by sun pads, a bar, and an open-air lounge. The next two decks offer more seating at both ends, while the lower deck aft is equipped with a multipurpose tender garage and a sprawling beach club with a fold-out swim platform.

The sky lounge. Heesen

“The whole superstructure is slightly curved giving her a more elegant aft end, while the use of wrap-around glass and loose exterior furniture mean deck spaces have generous seating, but remain airy, light, and well detailed,” Frank Laupman of Omega Architects said in a statement.

Designed by Christian Gatto, Jade’s interior showcases bold pops of jade throughout that elegantly contrast the gray leather, gold-veined marble, and gleaming stainless steel. The generous layout includes a full-beam owner’s stateroom, two double suites, and two twins.

The best part? Jade can be yours. The yacht is listed for sale and due for delivery next summer. Contact Heesen for more information.

Click here to see all the pictures of Project Jade.