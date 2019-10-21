A Sneak Peek at Heesen’s Sporty New 220-Foot Superyacht Project Sparta

Heesen is having a heroic 2019. The Dutch shipyard currently has 13 yachts under construction, and it just announced the sale of a 220-foot steel superyacht called Project Sparta. (That’s the third sale by the yard this year, if you’re counting.)

The vessel, which sports an exterior and interior penned by UK-based studio Winch Design, was first presented at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2018 as Project Avanti. Her dynamic architecture piqued the interest of a prospective buyer—a superyacht connoisseur and experienced seafarer—who seized the opportunity and appointed Arcon Yachts to manage construction for delivery in 2023.

Boasting a new-look sporty profile, Project Sparta—also known as YN 20067—is characterized by a cascading aft deck that serves to connect the statement bow and the inviting transom. The “fast displacement” hull form was devised by Van Oossanen Naval Architects and allows the cruiser to cut through the seas at a top speed of 16 knots. The yacht will have a maximum range of 4,500 nautical miles when sailing at a leisurely 12 knots.

Onboard, the off-center spiral staircase with glass elevator links all three decks. The lower deck features a walk-in wellness area with jacuzzi, sauna, steam room and gym, as well as the crew quarters where there’s space for 15 staff plus a nanny. The main deck houses an expansive full-beam salon—unusual on a vessel of this size—and four guest suites. There’s room for 12 guests in total, but the entire bridge deck has been dedicated to the owner. (We like your style.) When it comes time for a bit of fun, there’s a generous sundeck with bar, sun pads and a 16-foot infinity pool, as well as tenders and water toys that are stored in the forward garage.

Heesen says Project Sparta is a “true pocket megayacht,” and we can’t wait to see this beauty come to fruition. Watch this space for more updates. In the meantime, you can check out this video of its predecessor Project Avanti: