This 180-Foot Superyacht Blends Sleek Dutch Craftsmanship With Timeless Italian Style

Heesen’s Project Venus is a testament to the power of intercountry collaboration.

The 180-foot superyacht, which is currently under construction in the Netherlands, features a sleek exterior penned by Dutch architects and a timeless interior conceived by Italian designers. The newcomer is part of Heseen’s 55-meter class and follows in the footsteps of recently launched vessels Reliance, Solemates, and Pollux.

Venus pairs a steel fast displacement hull with a lightweight aluminum superstructure for greater speed and efficiency. She features bold exterior lines by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and a distinctive “shark tooth” (read: a triangle) amidships like Reliance. Heesen says this signature design feature “embellishes the profile” albeit rather small.

The salon. Heesen

With an interior volume of 760 GT, Venus provides plenty of space for relaxation on board. Luca Dini and his Florence-based team brought the living quarters to life. Swathes of rich oak, teak, and rosewood play against soft tan leather and gleaming marble. Similarly, the subtle palette of beige and ivory is juxtaposed with splashes of aquamarine. The furniture throughout was provided by some of the most prestigious Italian design houses, including Promemoria, Giorgetti, Poltrona Frau, and Palagi.

Heesen’s CCO Mark Cavendish said working with Dini and his team was a “joy.” He added that the project has cleverly balanced Italian creativity, elegance, and style with Dutch rigor, perfectionism, and precision.

In terms of accommodation, Venus is equipped with four guest suites on the lower deck, a VIP on the bridge deck, and a full-beam owner’s suite on the main deck with a private balcony. Other highlights include a sundeck with a Jacuzzi and lounge, a beach club with a bar, and a foredeck storage area for tenders.

Project Venus can, of course, be customized by her future owner. She is expected to leave Heesen’s shipyard in Oss by the first half of 2025.

Click here to see all of the photos of Project Venus.