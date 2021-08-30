Quantcast
Heesen’s Newest Steel Superyacht Is Crowned by a Sprawling Sundeck With Jacuzzi and Bar

The sleek 180-footer is slated for delivery in the fall of 2023.

Heesen Project Apollo Heesen

Heesen just flipped the script on one of its most popular superyacht lines.

The Dutch shipyard has unveiled a sleek new vessel, known as Project Apollo, which is the first in the 180-foot (55-meter) Steel class to sport a revised design. Like its predecessors, the superyacht is characterized by a steel fast-displacement hull that is said to offer excellent fuel efficiency, stability and seaworthiness. That’s largely where the similarities end, though.

The 180-footer’s muscular exterior was refined by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects and has been described as the next “evolutionary step.” Apollo sports a more aggressive profile than her counterparts, with large panes of tinted glass and sinuous horizontal lines.

Heesen Project Apollo

The 180-footer is characterized by a steel fast-displacement hull.  Heesen

“We opted for a larger expanse of floor-to-ceiling glass, without mullions, in the main saloon and sky lounge,” Laupman said in a statement. “The result is beautiful: we retained the family look and feel, but gave it an elegant touch.”

The interior got a makeover, too, courtesy of Luca Dini Design and Architecture. The central atrium on the main deck now features an extra-wide main staircase from which seafarers can access six spacious cabins. Speaking of cabins, the owner’s apartment has been updated and comes complete with a French balcony and walk-in closets.

Outside, the sundeck has grown in length and now sports a wrap-around bar and Jacuzzi. The exterior furnishings have also been upgraded to give a more modern, upscale feel.

Heesen Project Apollo

The sprawling sundeck sports a Jacuzzi and wrap-around bar.  Heesen

As an added bonus, Apollo’s prospective owner won’t have a long wait time. The project originally began on-spec, which means there’s a much shorter delivery time than a conventional new build. Heesen claims it’s the only Northern European yard to offer a 180-foot steel-hulled superyacht on these terms.

“Our 55-meter Steel is a unique and very competitive design,” Heesen’s CCO Friso Visser adds. “We believe in this proven design platform and have worked with Omega and Luca Dini on creating a yacht that meets the refined tastes of clients who appreciate Dutch quality with a shortened delivery time.”

Apollo’s keel was laid last week at Heesen’s Oss facility and delivery is slated for fall 2023.

Check out more photos below:

Heesen Project Apollo

Heesen

Heesen Project Apollo

Heesen

Heesen Project Apollo

Heesen

Heesen Project Apollo

Heesen

Heesen Project Apollo

Heesen

