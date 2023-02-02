This Ultra-Fast 197-Foot Superyacht Can Reach a Blistering 37 Knots at Full Tilt

Heesen’s first launch of 2023 was fittingly monumental.

The superyacht in question, which left the Dutch yard’s facility in Oss on January 27, delivers in terms of size, style and speed. Christened Ultra G, the 197-footer tips a hat to Heesen’s half-century legacy of delivering ultra-fast yachts yet is firmly rooted in the here and now.

The custom vessel, previously known as Project SkyFall, was inspired by two sportfishing yachts that Heesen launched in the ‘90s (Obsession and Red Sapphire). Of course, the newcomer is equipped with all the innovations the yard and industry have pioneered over the past 40 years.

The vessel was forged from lightweight aluminum. Ruben Griffioen

For starters, Ultra G was forged from lightweight aluminum and features a fast-displacement hull that is said to deliver a much smoother, flatter ride than conventional semi-displacement designs. On top of that, the yacht is equipped with four MTU 20V 4000 engines that collectively produce a bonkers 22,000 hp and drive four Kongsberg S90 waterjets. She can reportedly reach a blistering 37 knots at full tilt.

The yacht’s engines can churn out 22,000 hp. Ruben Griffioen

The outer engines power steerable jets, while the center engines operate fixed booster units at the highest speeds. According to the yard, the waterjets lower the yacht’s draft to less than 10 feet and reduce vibration by 40 percent compared with traditional shafts and propellers. The vessel is also fitted with three gyro-stabilizers that will keep her nice and comfy at low speeds.

The superyacht was christened “Ultra G.” Ruben Griffioen

Speaking of comfort, the yacht is designed to keep anglers in the lap of luxury during fishing adventures. The yacht can sleep a total of 10 guests, with 13 crew on hand to cater to demands. Located on the bridge deck, the secluded owner’s suite sports a large walk-in wardrobe, an en suite with a separate shower and tub, plus a private outdoor terrace with a Jacuzzi.

The lounge.

Naturally, you’ll find spots a ton of spots for entertaining and some very cool toys. The main salon is decked out with a custom, temperature-controlled wine fridge, while the media room is home to Samsung’s giant 317-inch “The Wall” TV and an elegant games table.

The lounge.

Outside, meanwhile, the sundeck is centered around a giant infinity pool that overlooks the stern. Ultra G also features a fighting chair and storage for 40 rods because this is a fishing boat, after all. Finally, the yacht has a number of special elements for dogs. Most notably, the self-flushing “relief area” on the side deck is finished in synthetic grass for your pooch. It also comes with cameras, sensors and sprinklers to keep Fido happy.

The superyacht is now undergoing final testing before she leaves for sea trials in the North Sea.

Godspeed, Ultra G.