The New XVenture Explorer Yacht Aims to Take You “Off-Road”—But in Style

Experiential luxury rules the roost. It’s a consensus that is wholly backed up by Dutch shipyard Heesen’s decision to launch its first explorer yacht concept, the 187-foot XVenture. Designed in conjunction with British studio Winch Design, it will, for a “relatively small yacht,” contain an enormous interior volume, much larger than other yachts of a similar size, says Andreas Iseli, head of yacht exteriors at Winch.

“Being an explorer, she will certainly appeal to those interested in adventure or exploration, who still want all of the comforts found on a regular superyacht; someone seeking to use their yacht for experiences without compromising on luxury,” says Iseli.

Experiential luxury travel has rapidly gained momentum, thanks in no small part to a younger generation of yacht owners and their zest for adventure. For Heesen, XVenture answers this calling.

“Central to the unique experience of cruising on board a superyacht are the strong and lasting bonds that are forged between family and friends,” says Mark Cavendish, sales director at Heesen. “Add to that mix the thrill of sharing adventures in remote corners of the world, and it’s easy to understand the current appetite for explorer yachts. As much at home in the wilds of Alaska as sitting pretty in the glamorous port of Monaco, our Winch-designed XVenture is conceived to cross the world’s oceans.”

Undoubtedly a step away from its existing fleet, albeit retaining a touch of Heesen DNA, XVenture’s notable standout features include a stunning three-deck crystal elevator, a swimming pool with Jacuzzi, a winter garden below the helideck and convertible cabins for maximum accommodation. Ice Class certification is also an option.

“Built in steel but with a huge volume of around 1,300 gross tons, she will possess all the features that you would expect from an explorer,” says Cavendish. “Long range, robust build, helicopter capable and vast storage space for multiple tenders and toys … She will be less ‘rugged Land Rover’ and more ‘luxury Range Rover’—essentially, she will take you off‐road, but in Heesen comfort and style.”