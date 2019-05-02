Heesen’s Sleek and Silent Superyacht Home Is Now Available for Charter

Why surge when you can slide? Delivered in 2017 but just recently made available to charter, Home is a hybrid yacht that “gives the sensation of gliding along, as opposed to being driven or pushed,” says captain Mike French.

Silent cruising (essentially putting the vessel in electric mode) is activated at the press of a button, just prior to turning off the main diesel motors, and the near soundless operation—producing only 46 decibels in the master stateroom—kicks in immediately. There is one drawback, however, according to French: “Silent mode is quite slow [top speed is 9 knots], so if you’re in a hurry, it may not be the right way to travel. But, if you’re intent on enjoying the peaceful ambience of the sea, it amplifies the experience.”

This form of propulsion is also most effective when traveling in calm waters, such as the flat and clear stretch along the Bahamas and the Tobago Cays in the Caribbean. Mediterranean hot spots like Italy’s Amalfi Coast also provide the ideal setting to take advantage of all that Home offers—and it’s scheduled to be cruising there this summer.