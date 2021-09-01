This Zero-Emissions Electric Superyacht Concept Is Anchored by a 3-Story Vertical Garden

Hidden Portside’s new superyacht is further proof that sustainability and luxury boating are not mutually exclusive.

The Barcelona-based design studio has penned an innovative 164-footer known as Naboo that pairs eco-friendly furnishings and zero-emissions propulsion with a design-savvy aesthetic.

The sleek, silver vessel sports a hull that was forged from recycled aluminum and is replete with sinuous circular lines. The studio says this “ring concept” helps to create a different sense of movement onboard rather than a typical linear flow.

As its name suggests, the superyacht was actually partially inspired by Star Wars. Naboo is a fictional planet in the beloved sci-fi franchise’s universe and is characterized by its verdant terrain. As such, the vessel’s futuristic interior boasts an abundance of greenery.

At the heart of Naboo is a sprawling inner patio that spans more than 1,000 square feet. Beyond its plush lounge and bar, this space houses an epic vertical garden that soars upward to connect all three decks. It also features folding platforms on both sides for easy access to the ocean.

The zen beach club sits one level above on the main deck and comes complete with a Jacuzzi and bar. Elsewhere on this deck, there is an open kitchen or “chef’s house” where seafarers score a prime view of meticulous meal prep, as well as four cabins that can accommodate eight guests.

The bridge deck, meanwhile, is home to the lavish master cabin that offers a 355-foot private terrace and another Jacuzzi. The captain’s cabin is also located on this deck right by the helm.

As for the lower deck, it’s fitted with a 26-foot garage and space to store a full arsenal of toys and tenders, along with a second galley where the eight crew can work away.

Despite Naboo’s generous proportions, she has next to no carbon footprint. The vessel is equipped with an electric propulsion system and solar panels on the roof in lieu of a sundeck. This allows her to run on clean energy and sail the seas sans emissions. To avoid excessive use of A/C, the studio has integrated a range of smart PCMs (Phase Change Materials) that work to absorb heat. The superstructure is also finished in ultra-reflective metallic paint that repels UV rays and keeps the inside air cool.

“Naboo represents another lifestyle, the ‘smart luxury,’ in which sustainability is a mindset, preserving the beauty and elegance of the past, but relying on the innovation of the future,” the studio said in a statement.

Smart, indeed.

Check out more photos below: