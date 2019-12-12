The 48 Wallytender Cruiser’s New High-Performance Sister Will Debut at the 2020 Miami Yacht Show

At the beginning of the year, the Ferretti Group and Wally joined forces to create an impossibly cool weekend cruiser known as the 48 Wallytender, which turned out to be an unequivocal success. Now, the yachting duo has decided to expand the Wally family and introduce a high-performance model into the mix.

Debuting at the upcoming Miami Yacht Show, the new 48 Wallytender X promises more power, more speed, and greater efficiency. Billed as a “fully powered outboard version” of the 48 Wallytender, the speedy younger sister is fitted with Mercury’s state-of-the-art Verado R engines, which are the lightest and most fuel-efficient outboards on the market and deliver the best power-to-weight ratio.

“With four 450hp outboard racing engines primed to unleash astounding speeds, the 48 Wallytender X will undoubtedly turn heads and be the perfect match for anyone who loves high-performance boats,” said managing director of Wally Stefano de Vivo.

As a first in its category, Wally ingeniously split the four engines to the flanks of the boat, with two on each side. This ensures easy access to the water or shore, which is typically difficult in boats with outboard engines. Since the engines have been repositioned outside the hull, the 48 Wallytender X is a dead quiet ride thanks to reduced noise and vibration.

Alongside the gutsy engines, the vessel’s light carbon fiber hull should ensure impressive speeds and low fuel consumption for extended range. During preliminary sea trials, the 48 Wallytender X clocked a top speed of 55 knots—that’s a whole 17 knots faster than her predecessor—and is capable of covering 320 nautical miles when cruising at a less aggressive 40 knots.

As expected, the interior of the new model is just as luxurious and welcoming as the old. There’s a spacious suite on the lower deck for those overnight trips, plenty of plush seating, a well-equipped galley to cater to alfresco dining, and sunbeds where seafarers can catch the day’s rays. What more do you need?

The new 48 Wallytender X will be presented at the Miami Yacht Show in February 2020.