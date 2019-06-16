Quantcast
High-Performance Hawk 38 Day Boat Hits 70 mph

Sunseeker International launches its speedy Hawk 38 sport boat.

Sunseeker International Hawk 38 high-performance day boat Photo: Ian Roman

The Hawk has hatched: Just in time for summer, UK-based Sunseeker launched its highly anticipated Hawk 38. Pulling from its racing heritage and performance roots, the Hawk 38 is a high-performance day boat that sports a top speed of 70 mph (62 knots).

Following two years of development and three months in build—not to mention the requisite sea trials—the Hawk 38 boast not only its impressive maximum speed, but also a safe and comfortable ride with top-notch turn-in and grip, thanks to its inflatable Hypalon 866 STAB tubes and Mercury 400R engines.

The centrally located helm station with two seats keeps the captain all tucked in and shielded by a curved and ventilated glass windshield with a sweeping black carbon-fiber hard top.

Sunseeker International Hawk 38 high-performance day boat

Helm station.  Photo: Ian Roman

A Simrad nav system, with a 16-inch Evo 3 touchscreen display and GPS and Wi-Fi capability, takes center stage on the console, as do Mercury Racing Digital Zero Effort throttles. The touchscreen provides access to the CZone DC switching system that controls all the essential systems. A leather-trimmed and tilting steering wheel offers up power-assisted steering that incorporates full control of the navigation system.

Sunseeker International Hawk 38 high-performance day boat

The Hawk 38-‘s smooth-running hull sports top-notch turn-in and grip.  Photo: Ian Roman

The Hawk 38’s smooth-running, almost-39-foot hull is fitted with four shock-absorbing racing seats, giving guests the option of sitting or standing. An almost-10-foot beam makes way for a grand total of 10 seats and a large swim platform.

Sunseeker International Hawk 38 high-performance day boat

The forepeak’s sunpad and seating area with a collapsible table.  Photo: Ian Roman

A sunbathing pad with elevated fixed headrests and an optional sail canopy grace the foredeck, while aft facing U-shaped seating sits around a quick-release carbon table that can be stowed in seconds. A triple bench seat provides seating at the stern. Underneath are optional drawer fridges.

Sunseeker International Hawk 38 high-performance day boat

This speedster has massive storage throughout.  Photo: Ian Roman

There is built-in storage throughout the boat, such as a stowage locker with carbon-fiber lid at the bow, which can store all kinds of toys—think two Seabobs with charging units. The Hawk 38’s composite decking offers more storage with a central-deck locker that fits a life raft or inflatable paddleboard.

Sunseeker International Hawk 38 high-performance day boat

The Mercury 400R engines aren’t always going full speed.  Photo: Courtesy of Sunseeker International

“The Sunseeker in-house design and engineering teams have excelled at delivering a remarkable boat, something truly daring. Every detail has been designed with performance in mind; from the purpose-made triple-stepped hull with its incredible pedigree to the elevated level of advanced technology on board, this new model bristles with innovation. The Hawk 38 delivers ultimate day-boat appeal, its searing performance and extraordinary ride will ensure it’s always first to the best anchorage or beach restaurant,” says Sunseeker CEO, Christian Marti. “The legacy of the Sunseeker brand is built on developing performance boats, we have always dominated this area. The launch today of the Hawk 38 cements our position in this sector and will deliver an experience like nothing else in the market.”

