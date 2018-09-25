// RR One

Hinckley’s Triplets: Three New Boats Break Waves

Take your pick from a coastal cruiser, picnic boat, and sport boat—all new at the Newport International Boat Show.

Picnic Boat 40 Photo Credit: Courtesy Hinckley

Every year, boating aficionados head to Rhode Island to attend the Newport International Boat Show, a four-day event widely regarded as the largest boat show in New England. Earlier this month, boat owners and lovers gathered in the seaside community of Newport for the 48th annual show, where they admired new powerboats, marine products, and nautical gear and attended informational seminars and training courses. Maine-based company Hinckley used the occasion to unveil three highly anticipated boats.

Designed as a chic coastal cruiser, the Talaria 48 MKII features enhanced command and control systems and an updated interior. Thanks to a redesign, the boat brings the galley up into the salon. In addition, the flybridge configuration offers sweeping waterfront views.

Talaria 48 MKII

Talaria 48 MKII  Photo Credit: Courtesy Hinckley

The boat builder also debuted the Picnic Boat 40. Introduced in 1994, the original Picnic Boat was heralded for its clean lines, innovative systems, and performance. The Picnic Boat 40 was clearly inspired by its predecessor, but it forges its own path thanks to new technology such as CZone digital switching, military-grade Jetstick hardware, and fly-by-wire dynamic steering. The boat also features handlaid teak decks and a reimagined layout that creates a more seamless transition from the transom to the helm. Elegant lines, spacious seating, and a glass-encased helm give the boat a sleek yet accessible look.

Picnic Boat 40

Picnic Boat 40  Photo Credit: Courtesy Hinckley

Built for high performance, the Sport Boat 40c is the first production outboard boat built in single-bond, vacuum-infused carbon epoxy from stern to bow. Sophisticated and speedy, the boat has a J-shaped seating area, an air-conditioned cabin, and a U-shaped settee that can be converted into a queen-sized berth. The stern area has room for an optional ice maker and electric grill so boaters can prepare meals or drinks while at sea.

Though the Newport International Boat Show is a highly anticipated event, the biggest yachting event of the year is just around the corner: The Monaco Yacht Show kicks off on September 26—and you can keep up on the whole yachting event calendar at Robb Report.

Sport Boat 40c

Sport Boat 40c  Photo Credit: Courtesy Hinckley

