This ‘Smart’ 90-Foot Wide-Body Yacht Can Be Controlled With Your Phone

Horizon’s latest FD90 is the first of that series to have a remote automated system that controls the yacht’s interior functions. The 90-foot FD, standing for “Full Displacement,” is the most popular model of that builder’s wide-body series. The FD series was first launched in 2017 with an FD85 designed by Cor D. Rover.

The Dutch designer’s work is best known in the superyacht sector. Rover told Robb Report several years ago that he applied design techniques from that big-boat sector to make the production yachts feel larger and more luxurious inside. At the same time, he was careful to limit the signature wide-body look to Horizon, while his bespoke superyachts retain their own unique styling.

Five years ago, this full-featured design was a risky, fashion statement, especially for a conventional builder like Horizon. Now, maximizing interior volume seems to be the future for many yacht brands in the 80- to 125-foot category, including Horizon’s direct competitors.

The FD90 is a four-stateroom yacht, with a contemporary interior and main-deck master, with a convertible beach club on the lower deck, and a large beach club. The aft deck has been enlarged to allow for alfresco living on the back, using the seating and a custom convertible table with inlaid strips of bronze.

The main salon combines walnut joinery, black glass and black lacquer finishes, with floor-to-ceiling windows and custom furniture. Sliding glass doors access decks on both sides of the salon, with a formal dining area forward. Horizon designed a custom bronze lighting feature above the dining table.

The forward galley can be either left open, to allow the chef to interact with the guests, or closed for more formal occasions.

The FD90’s coolest new feature is Jung automation, a smart-control system typically limited to high-end residences. Jung lets owners adjust blinds and shutters, temperature control systems, and lighting. It will also control entertainment systems across the yacht’s zones. The captain can also control the boat’s alarm and monitoring systems. Features can be added to the system at the owners’ wishes.

The full-beam master stateroom is positioned fully forward, and has a large wardrobe space as well as a loveseat under the window. The ensuite has full-length smart glass that transitions to privacy mode.

On the deck below, the three ensuite staterooms include two queen-sized berths and a convertible twin/VIP in the bow.

The wheelhouse includes a sky lounge, which can be separated by privacy doors. On the aft deck is a bar with stools, and more social space with the open rear deck. The space in front of the pilothouse is also a social enclave, with lounges table and exceptional views of the water.