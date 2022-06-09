Meet Yachtster, a Sporty 164-Foot Superyacht Concept With a Fold-Out Beach Club

A superyacht that toes the line between classic and contemporary is not an easy thing to achieve, but Hot Lab appears to have pulled it off.

The Italian studio has just unveiled a new 164-footer with a traditional, sporty silhouette that is sure to please purists. At the same time, the design incorporates an array of modern features that are now considered seafaring must-haves, according to Hot Lab’s head of design Enrico Lumini.

The concept, christened Yachtster, sports an open beach club at the rear that stretches over three levels. Accessible via glass doors on the lower level, the sprawling area provides direct access to the ocean for sunning or swimming. It’s also fitted with foldable wings on both sides that provide a little more space for lounging waterside with a cocktail in hand.

Another highlight is the yacht’s low bulwarks. This allows for unobstructed ocean views and better connects seafarers to their surroundings. The walkways also help create a sense of flow between the foredeck and the aft.

“We always want to let every guest onboard see what’s around them,” Lumini told Robb Report in an email.

Yachtster also offers plenty of large, open spaces for tenders and toys. The Milanese firm says this outdoor real estate can be customized with “any sort of amenities.” An open-air cinema or dancefloor, perhaps?

Elsewhere, the upper deck is equipped with an alfresco dining area and sun pads aft, along with a jacuzzi and a few more lounges forward. The main deck has another outdoor dining area with extra seating.

Inside, meanwhile, Yachtster can accommodate up to 12 guests across six cabins. As you would expect, prospective owners can tweak the layout and décor. They can also choose between a hybrid or electric propulsion system.

“Yachtster is the true, well-balanced, consistent yacht for real yachtsmen,” Lumini adds.

Check out more photos below: