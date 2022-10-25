This New 154-Foot Hybrid Explorer Concept Was Inspired by the Bizarre Tetrosomus Fish

Superyacht designers draw inspiration from many different places—even the sea, as it turns out.

Green Yachts has just unveiled a new 154-foot “biomimic” explorer yacht that takes cues from the Tetrosomus fish. This ocean dweller, which is often called a camel cowfish because of the hump on its dorsal keel, has a robust exoskeleton to protect it against the pressure of the deep sea. It’s this very characteristic that inspired the Italian studio’s Tetrosomus concept.

Developed in collaboration with Cheyenne Yachts, the vessel cuts an unusual, angular silhouette like its muse with a sharp bow to power through waves. The outermost parts are forged from steel to protect the innermost parts made of aluminum. The aft of the vessel differs depending on which of the two versions you choose: Ushuaia sports a high stern for added protection, while Capri is equipped with a lower stern to better connect you with the surrounding environment.

Owner’s cabin in the Hushuaia Version. CPRN Homood

Penned by CPRN Homood, the interior is available in two different themes, with one described as “warm Nordic” and the other “cooler, modern and Mediterranean.” You can, of course, expect high-end Italian materials throughout, such as Carrara marble and naturally cut treated woods.

In terms of layout, the main deck is home to a salon, a dining room and a full-beam owner’s cabin, while the lower deck features four guest cabins. Heading to the top, the upper deck sports a private saloon with an outdoor dining room, while the panoramic sun deck offers prime views of the bow. There’s also a large pool at the stern just for good measure.

Powered by a hybrid propulsion system, Tetrosomus promises a cruising speed of 10.5 knots and a top speed of 15 knots. She can also traverse the seas in “zero-emission” mode so as to not disturb the fish in protected marine areas or pollute the waters.

If you think Tetrosomus is a catch, the yacht starts at roughly $19.5 million (€19.6 million) and will be built by Cheyenne Yachts.

Click here to see all the photos of the Tetrosomus concept.