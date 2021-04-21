This 110-Foot Hydrogen-Powered Catamaran Brings Zero-Emission Cruising to the High Seas

Just in time for Earth Day, an innovative new hydrogen-powered catamaran concept is here to show that seafarers can traverse all corners of the globe without releasing any harmful emissions.

The vessel, which was penned by yacht designer Alexandre Thiriat, spans 110 feet and every inch has been designed with sustainability in mind. Dubbed Corellian 110, the cat sports a sleek hull crafted from 100 percent recycled aluminum that promises low drag for more efficient sailing. It’s also equipped with solar panels that power the vessel’s onboard amenities for true off-grid cruising. As such, Thiriat describes the autonomous cruiser as a “private island for adventures around the world.”

At first blush, the zero-emission vessel is reminiscent of Silent Yacht’s solar-powered multihulls, which have been billed the “Teslas of the Seas.” The main difference is that Corellian 110 incorporates a hydrogen fuel cell system in addition to electric propulsion. Fitted with twin 500 kW electric motors, this setup will propel the vessel to an estimated top speed of 18 knots and theoretically deliver near unlimited range sans noise, emissions, fumes or vibrations.

“I am a father of two and concerned about ecology,” Thiriat told Robb Report via email. “I’ve worked in the yachting industry for years now and have always kept an eye on new technological developments.”

While hydrogen propulsion used to sound like a far-off fantasy, the technology is becoming more concrete thanks to advances in research and engineering. In fact, storied German shipyard Lürssen recently sold its first superyacht to be powered by hydrogen fuel-cell technology, which is expected to launch as soon as 2025.

“Tomorrow’s yachts have to turn to sail or hydrogen power,” adds Thiriat. “There is no Planet B.”

Aside from clean energy, Corellian 110 has been engineered for easy handling. Featuring a shallow draft, the cat can easily navigate shallow ports and far-flung anchorages to ensure that no destination is off-limits.

Onboard, the vessel offers more than 2,000 square feet and can be customized to each seafarer’s needs. It can sleep between eight and 12 guests in well-appointed cabins. Outside, meanwhile, the cat offers nearly 2,000 square feet of exterior space and a range of luxury amenities, including a jacuzzi, pool, sun pads and a beach club to the aft.

Earth Day, which takes place annually on April 22, marks an opportunity for humankind to demonstrate support for environmental protection. Thiriat’s vessel wants to take things a little further—and make every day Earth Day.

Check out more renders of the design below: