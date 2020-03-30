The New $1.7 Million Hylas 60 Is a World-Cruising Yacht That Handles Like a Daysailer

Hylas Yachts has earned a reputation for building durable oceangoing vessels with a classic ethos. The new Hylas 60 fits that mold, but adds other dimensions: versatile use as well as contemporary design and creature comforts.

Clean, modern lines is a simple but apt phrase to describe the yacht. So is user-friendly. “If I had to identify a single item that I think makes a huge difference, it would be the hydraulic outhaul that works with the hydraulic in-mast furling,” Kevin Wensley, US sales director for Hylas told Robb Report, noting that it makes setting sail much simpler for a small crew. “There really is no excuse to not set the main, even on the shortest of day sails,” he adds.

With the main up, along with the working jib, the H60 handles easily. The conveniences designed into the 60 include a self-deploying anchor, hydraulic transom swim-platform and a dinghy-garage aft.

“Yes, she is a globetrotter,” Wensley says, “but the simplicity of handling, maneuverability and powered furling systems will encourage daily and weekend use.”

For those who appreciate grand designs, the H60’s cored hull keeps the weight down while offering great strength, and the design—drawn by the esteemed German Frers—includes an integral bowsprit, plumb bow and broad transom. Those features combine to provide sail options, seaworthiness and speed to facilitate long-range cruising, as will the twin rudders and an optional telescoping keel.

The styling has a more modern flair than previous models, which adds to the interior comfort.

“Frers has managed to keep the 60 looking sleek and at the same time optimize the interior volume,” Wensley says. The design includes almost six feet of freeboard, a 17-ft. beam, and interior space for three to four staterooms.

In either configuration, skylights, overhead hatches and windows in the hull sides bring natural light into the interior, designed by Hot Lab in Milan, Italy. The overall sense is tranquility.

“We ended up with a whitish oiled wood, warm polished-nickel elements, and creamy leathers,” says Enrico Lumini, Hot Lab’s chief designer. “All materials and details blend together in an incredibly soft manner, keeping the traditional feeling of a pure sailing yacht interior, yet contemporary.”

The H60, which made her debut at the Miami International Boat Show, carries a base price of $1.7 million.