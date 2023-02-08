This New 49-Foot Power Cruiser Comes With a Meticulously Handcrafted Wooden Interior

It’s been over two years since Hylas Yachts unveiled the M49, but the power cruiser is finally ready for the public.

The 49-footer will debut at the 2023 Miami International Boat Show next week. Hylas built its name on elegant sailing yachts but is now delivering gutsy cruisers that rank among the industry’s finest. The newcomer is not only spacious, fuel-efficient and speedy, but it also showcases the exceptional craftsmanship for which the family-owned yard is renowned.

The M49 joins the smaller M44 as part of the power lineup. Like its predecessor, the M49 was designed in conjunction with Salthouse. The New Zealand firm has delivered stylish and seaworthy Downeast vessels for the past 65 years. Carrying on that legacy, the M49 is supremely rugged and capable of withstanding nearly any conditions.

The wooden interior. Hylas Yachts

The yacht is equipped with twin 370 hp Yanmar engines that enable a top speed of 31 knots. Her length combined with a relatively modest beam of roughly 14 feet translates to minimal bow lift and comfortable cruising on choppy seas. In fact, Salthouse even put the M49 to the test in the punishing waters surrounding New Zealand and it passed with flying colors.

Onboard, meanwhile, the meticulously handcrafted wooden interior is designed for entertaining. The aft galley comes with a well-appointed dinette that’s perfect for dinner parties, while the aft lounge sports a pop-up grill and a wet bar. The layout can be customized to the owner, but there is enough space for two cabins, two heads and multiple lounges.

Outside, there is a large hydraulic swim platform at the stern, as well as ample space for water toys, fishing gear and dive equipment. The best-in-class helm station also offers excellent, all-around visibility with no blind spots from bow to stern.

The M49 has a drive-away price of $835,000. You can check the cruiser out IRL at the Miami International Boat Show from February 16 to 20.

Click here to see all the photos of the Hylas M49.