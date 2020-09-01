Hylas Yachts’ Newest Power Cruiser Blends Speed and Agility With 5-Star Luxury

Hylas Yachts may have built its name on elegant sailing yachts, but now it’s gaining a rep for gutsy power cruisers. The family-owned yard has just delivered a salty new 49-footer that can reach impressive speeds and handle extreme conditions.

The Hylas M49 was penned in partnership with the storied New Zealand builder Salthouse. With more than 65 years of experience, the Salthouse family is responsible for many exceptional launches. CEO Dean Salthouse, who has owned no less than five Hylas yachts, designed the high-performance cruiser, pairing speed and handling with a high-quality finish.

Building upon the highly successful Hylas M44, the M49 is more spacious than its predecessor and just as sturdy. In fact, Salthouse put the duo to the test in the punishing waters surrounding New Zealand. Both vessels passed with flying colors.

“Whether it’s steaming from Australia to New Zealand in the M49 after the launch of the first hull and crossing Cook Strait in 30-foot seas, or delivering an M44 from Auckland to the top of the South Island, these experiences only increase the faith and reputation of these models,” Salthouse said.

The M49 features an airy interior complete with a well-appointed dinette, two generous cabins and two heads. It offers a bigger aft lounge than its smaller sister, with a pop-up grill for alfresco dining and a wet bar, as well as ample space for water toys, fishing gear and dive equipment. At the stern, there’s a large swim platform for obligatory ocean dips. Of course, the layout can be customized to suit each seafarer’s needs.

The M49 is fitted with twin Yanmar 8LV-370 8-cylinder diesels that give her a top speed of 31 knots. Her length, combined with a relatively modest beam (just shy of 14 feet), translates to minimal bow lift. The design makes the boat comfortable in big seas.

“In large following seas, where you are typically surfing down the waves, the boat handles solid and predictably,” Salthouse said after sea trials. “We were very impressed with the stability, comfort, and sense of security.”

The M49 has a drive-away price of $835,000. Hylas also has a 58-footer in the works for those who want to up the ante.

Check out more photos below: