Icon Is Turning This Old Offshore Rescue Ship Into a Futuristic Explorer Yacht

Icon’s newest project is out of this world.

The Dutch yard, known for its impressive refits and conversions, just announced that it plans to turn a humble, old offshore rescue ship into a futuristic explorer yacht fit for global expeditions.

Project UFO was fittingly presented at the Monaco Yacht Show this week, after it was conceived at the same show last year to meet a client’s request for a true, go-anywhere vessel. To that end, UFO will be equipped with a Polar C hull that will allow her to cut through even the iciest waters. She will also be able to operate as a charter yacht.

Project UFO will span 230 feet and sport a Polar C hull. Icon Yachts

Featuring exterior design by Murray & Associates, UFO takes cues from Icon’s conversion yacht Project Master that it penned in partnership with world-famous naval architect Espen Øino. The original vessel will be lengthened from 217 feet to 230 feet and will subsequently offer a generous interior volume of 3,000 GT. According to Icon, UFO will be one of the largest explorer yachts in its class once complete.

Onboard, a new superstructure will be added to create more expansive (and luxurious) living quarters. The interior, courtesy of H2 Yacht Design, will feature two primary suites that open out to each side and three convertible VIPs that can be turned into six staterooms when needed. All up, UFO will be able to accomodate 12 guests for charter and 18 during private cruising.

The explorer can accommodate helicopters, tenders and a full fleet of water toys. Icon Yachts

As for amenities, UFO will be fitted with a large outdoor pool, a gym, a spa, a 12-seater Jacuzzi, a beach club, a sizable swim platform, a dive center and an expedition preparation room in which you can plan voyages. The yacht will also be equipped with two fully-certified helicopter landing pads and a hangar that is able to house an EC145 chopper and a submarine. Other vessels on deck include a sportfisher, a 39-foot tender, a 29-foot landing craft, a wakeboard tender and a rescue tender, plus a full fleet of water toys.

Another plus? Since much of the existing vessel can be retained, Icon will deliver UFO faster and at a lower cost than a new build. The vessel is currently berthed at Icon’s Harlingen yard and is being worked on by the team. Looks like you might see a UFO on the horizon before too long.