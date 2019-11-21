Watch an Old Icebreaker Vessel Get Converted Into a 224-Foot Luxury Explorer Yacht

One of Icon Yachts’s most ambitious projects to date is finally nearing completion. After 21 months of hard work, the Netherlands-based company’s attempt to turn an icebreaker into a luxury yacht has entered its final stages.

Dubbed Project Ragnar, the conversion will see the company turn Sanaborg, a former icebreaking multipurpose support supply vessel, into a 224-foot luxury explorer yacht. And now, after nearly two years of construction, Boat International reports that the final outfitting works are underway on the boat’s exterior, while craftsmen have been brought in to give the interior a luxury makeover.

Originally built from a steel hull back in 2012, the boat formerly known as Snaborg has an exterior and interior designed by British design studio RWD. Despite its smooth and modern lines, the yacht’s design references traditional British and medieval warships. When complete, the refurbished boat will have a Class A1 hull, making it ideal for global exploration, especially in high latitude water. It will be powered by two PC5 diesel-electric, pod-drive engines giving it a cruising range of 6,000 nautical miles.

“Originally built to confront rough weather conditions, she actually has a surplus of power,” Icon previously said of the yacht. “She is strong as a rhino disguised as a swan.”

Fully LY3 compliant, Project Ragnar will offer eight cabins, including two owner’s suites, and will be able to house up to 16 guests. While Icon has yet to release a full list of luxury amenities, the boat will have a spa with a massage room and snow room, along with a pool and jacuzzi. It will also include an aft helipad and a toy storage area with room for a Luxury Ripsaw EV2, Eurocopter EC145 helicopter, two 26-foot tenders, a sea explorer submarine and two laser sailing boats.

Entering this stage of the conversion means that the boat is almost ready to hit the water. “The pre-commissioning of the technical and propulsion installations has started, making sure the vessel will perform to its peak performance,” the company told Boat International. Project Ragnar is scheduled to enter the testing phase early next year.